Liberal MP is mercilessly mocked over his 'disastrous' lasagne - but he hits back and explains the reason for the unusual burnt pasta sheet topping

By Jade Hobman
 7 days ago

A politician has been grilled after proudly posting a photo of a charred lasagne he cooked.

Liberal MP David Sharma was mocked on Twitter for sharing a photo of the dish, which featured burnt pasta sheets on top, on Sunday night.

Some commenters joked that the photo could lose Mr Sharma the Italian vote, while others compared the dish to asbestos.

Twitter simmered with comments: 'looks more like Cardboardgna,' and 'anti-Italian hate crime'
Liberal MP David Sharma was mocked on Twitter for sharing a photo of the dish, which featured charred pasta sheets on top

The photo was posted with the caption: '[political scare campaign voice-over] can you really trust Dave Sharma to govern when you can't even trust him with a lasanga?'

One user responded: 'this is an anti-Italian hate crime'

'Who on earth tops a lasagna with dry pasta sheets.'

'That looks how I used to make lasagne - before I realised I had no idea how to make lasagne,' said another.

One commenter said it 'looks more like Cardboardgna', while another said: 'That looks almost as awful as Morrison's curries.'

Mr Sharma hit back, bemused at how much attention one of the 'family favourites' had attracted.

'My children can vouch for the fact that I make good lasagna,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

'The crisp - some would, uncharitably, say burnt - lasagne sheets on the top level are actually at their request – they like a crisp top layer, rather than a soft top layer.'

Mr Sharma said he cooks for the family often, at least a few nights a week.

Mr Sharma said his lasagne is 'one of the family favourites' and his kids like the 'crispy' top layer

