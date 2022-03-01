Controversial country singer Morgan Wallen splits from Paige Lorenze just two weeks after going public

Controversial country singer Morgan Wallen and his girlfriend Paige Lorenze are going their separate ways.

The split comes less than a year after they began dating and just two weeks after they went public with their relationship.

A source told Paige Six the YouTuber 'suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people.'

Breakup: Controversial country singer Morgan Wallen and his girlfriend Paige Lorenze are going their separate ways

The source continued, 'After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, "I was with him. We slept together."'

Paige - who previously dated Armie Hammer - is said to be heartbroken after learning of Morgan's alleged infidelity.

The direct messages from multiple women allegedly 'snowballed, and it got to a point where it was just too much,' the insider said.

The former couple no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Splitsville: The split comes less than a year after they began dating and just two weeks after they went public with their relationship; seen at Morgan's sister's birthday party in Nashville

Following the split, a second insider told the publication the country crooner 'is indeed single and focused on being a dad.'

Over the weekend Paige took to Instagram to share a reel from a night out with friends.

The blonde influencer was wearing a form-fitting black dress with her hair up in a flirty ponytail.

She soundtracked to content with Beyonce's breakup anthem Sorry from her album Lemonade, which was inspired by infidelity.

New focus: Following the split, a second insider told the publication the country crooner 'is indeed single and focused on being a dad'

Wallen is father to 18-month-old son Indigo 'Indie' Wilder from his on/off three-year relationship with his ex-fiancée, yet another blonde influencer named Katie Smith.

On January 26, the Tennessee-born 28-year-old wished the New York-based beauty a happy 24th birthday via Instastory, calling her one of his 'favorite folks.'

Then in February the coy couple attended his sister Ashlyne's denim and diamonds-themed 27th birthday bash in Nashville where Paige placed her hand on Morgan's shoulder.

Revenge post? Over the weekend Paige took to Instagram to share a reel from a night out with friends

It's been nearly a year since The Voice #6 alum publicly apologized for saying the N-word in a leaked video during a '72-hour bender.'

By September, Morgan made good on his pledge to donate $500K to black organizations like the National Museum of African American Music, Rock Against Racism, and the Black Music Action Coalition.

Wallen had previously gotten into hot water for his May 2020 arrest for disorderly conduct and his mask-less partying ahead of a (canceled) SNL appearance in October 2020.