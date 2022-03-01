ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. CANCELS upcoming Russian release of The Batman due to Ukraine conflict as Disney 'pauses' all of its releases including Turning Red

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 7 days ago

While the deadly conflict in Ukraine rages on, three Hollywood studios have cancelled upcoming movie releases in Russia.

Warner Bros. announced on Monday that it was cancelling its Russian release of The Batman originally slated for March 2, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Walt Disney Company also issued a statement revealing they are cancelling all of their upcoming theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red, originally slated for release in Russia on March 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NM6d1_0eSJfNKU00
Canceled: Warner Bros. announced on Monday that it was cancelling its Russian release of The Batman originally slated for March 2, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmHu5_0eSJfNKU00
Russia: No Red: The Walt Disney Company also issued a statement revealing they are cancelling all of their upcoming theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red, originally slated for release in Russia on March 10

Sony Pictures also issued a statement that it was cancelling Morbius' release in Russia, originally slated for March 24, along with other future releases.

Warner Bros.' statement read, 'In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia.

'We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy,' the Warner statement concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBBJ5_0eSJfNKU00
No Morbius: Sony Pictures also issued a statement that it was cancelling Morbius' release in Russia, originally slated for March 24, along with other future releases

Disney released a statement on Monday afternoon, which read, 'Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar.'

'We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees,' the Disney statement concluded.

Sony's statement began, 'Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emscH_0eSJfNKU00
Unprovoked: Disney released a statement on Monday afternoon, which read, 'Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4WeR_0eSJfNKU00
Future: 'We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees,' the Disney statement concluded

'Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly,' Sony's statement concluded.

Other upcoming Sony movies which could have Russian releases canceled include Father Stu (April 13) with Mark Wahlberg and Bullet Train (July 15) starring Brad Pitt.

Disney releases that could be affected include a pair of Marvel sequels, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 6) and Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), along with the animated Lightyear (June 17).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlD2o_0eSJfNKU00
Bullet: Other upcoming Sony movies which could have Russian releases canceled include Father Stu (April 13) with Mark Wahlberg and Bullet Train (July 15) starring Brad Pitt

While Warner Bros. didn't commit to halting or pausing other Russian releases, it will next be releasing Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 15), DC League of Super Pets (May 20) and Elvis (June 24).

Russia typically isn't a robust international market, but superhero fare like The Batman does do well there.

Spider-Man: No Way Home pulled in $44 million from Russia while Venom: Let There Be Carnage earned $32 million, the biggest international market for the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOeWk_0eSJfNKU00
Release: While Warner Bros. didn't commit to halting or pausing other Russian releases, it will next be releasing Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 15), DC League of Super Pets (May 20) and Elvis (June 24)

Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Mark Wahlberg
