Women + Wine: A weekend at women-owned businesses

Purple Corkscrew owner Steffini Bethea.

March is Women’s History Month, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the impact women have made in history and present day. As women entrepreneurs ourselves, there is no way we would let this month go by without sharing some of our favorite women-owned businesses.

We’ve created a fun weekend roundup for you to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Purple Corkscrew

Start the weekend with a Friday night wine tasting and snacks at Purple Corkscrew in Avondale Estates. Owner Steffini Bethea and Wine Manager Racquel McCreary have created a space where you can sip wine anytime and enjoy a night out with friends. Steffini opened Purple Corkscrew’s wine tasting room in 2012 and a year later added the retail component resulting in a must-visit wine shop and tasting room. They are most known for their lively wine tasting experiences, many of which feature guest appearances by well-known winemakers such as Ms. Theodora Lee and Andre Heusten Mack. Have a seat and get comfortable. There’s a lot of fun to be had at Purple Corkscrew. Be sure to stock up on some of their amazing selections while you’re there.

Little Tart Bake Shop proprietor Sarah O’Brian.

Little Tart Bake Shop

To get yourself hydrated and nourished the next morning, stop by one of Little Tart’s three locations for an iced coffee and the “Best Damn Croissant” according to the late and great Anthony Bourdain. After a saucy wine night, we find ourselves routinely ordering one of Little Tart’s savory classics like their vegetable quiche or sausage-kale turnover. Let’s be real, it’s usually both. In fact, it’s impossible to leave the establishment without over-ordering. Sarah O’Brian, proprietor and baking wizard, has 10 years of ownership under her belt and has become a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike. The secret’s out: Little Tart is no longer Atlanta’s hidden gem, it’s a staple in the city. Make sure to order a frangipane tart to get a second dose of indulgence later in the day.

Megan Huntz

After a Saturday morning of caffeine and croissants, head over to Megan Huntz’s clothing boutique in Morningside to shop her handmade collection of gorgeous dresses, tops, and bottoms. Her ethically made clothing will have you draped in style and ready to hit the streets.

Twisted Soul

Then, head over to West Midtown and visit Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours for dinner. Twisted Soul is the brainchild of the magnetic Chef Deborah VanTreece, who has won more awards than we can count and written a gorgeous cookbook that will make you immediately want to put on an apron and get in the kitchen. Be sure to start with one of their specialty cocktails. Beverage Director, Mixologist, and Chef’s daughter, Kursten Berry creates all the cocktails on the list. It’s a family affair!

Just Add Honey

Sundays are for tea, so head over to the Beltline for an herbal cup of sunshine at Just Add Honey in Old Fourth Ward. It’s a tea-lovers paradise. While you’re on the Beltline leaving Just Add Honey, take a stroll in either direction to visit 3 Parks Wine Shop or Vinoteca. When the weather is nice, Sunday afternoon wine flights are the perfect end to the weekend.

The Village at PCM founder Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon at the grand opening.

More Women-Owned Establishment To Visit

The Village Retail Atlanta: Located upstairs in Ponce City Market, Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon created a space for Black entrepreneurs to grow their brands- transitioning entrepreneurs from theory to practice. “A direct pipeline for Black businesses” with a memorable tagline “Support is a Verb.”

Babette’s Café: Marla Adams opened Babette’s Café in 1992 after a career in restaurants. Inside tip: In November, Marla adds her infamous seasonal Cassoulet to the menu during the winter holiday months. Put it on your calendar. Enjoy it with a glass of staff recommended Bourgogne Rouge.

Lucian Books and Wine Bar: What’s better than a beautifully curated bookstore? A beautifully created bookstore and wine bar combined. Katie Barringer and her partner opened the ultimate dining destinations in Buckhead, Atlanta. It’s truly a diners dream come true. Make sure to read every page of the wine list. It’s just as perfect as the books on the shelf.

Reynolds Makery and Pulperia: Liz Thompson and Courtney Johnson founded Reynolds in Historic Reynoldstown as a retail gift shop of homemade goods featuring local artists and makers with a focus on women-made and minority-owned. The shop has everything from classic jewelry to witty t-shirts. Although their brick-and-mortar store is still under construction check out their website which offers curbside pickup.

Let’s Talk Womxn: Let’s Talk is a collaboration of women restaurateurs and hospitality entrepreneurs to build combined economic power. It’s not an organization or an entity, it’s an action-led movement by women business owners as peers. Be on the lookout for upcoming Let’s Talk Womxn Atlanta events.

Sarah’s Wine Pick

2019 Castell d’Age Syrah No SO2, Penedes, Spain

Castell d’Age is the creation of three generations of women in the Junyent family, located in the Beguda Baixa, in the heart of the Alt Penedés region. Anne Marie is a pioneer in introducing organic farming in the region. With the addition of her daughter Olivia Junyent to the business, they are now certified organic and biodynamic agriculture, a method that respects the relationship between humans and earth. Available at 3 Parks Wine Shop for $28.99

