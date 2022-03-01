ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Where’s My IRS Refund?

By John F. Wasik
Forbes
 6 days ago
For many, that will be a vexing question this year as the understaffed agency is behind on processing millions of returns. Nevertheless, the IRS has a tool that tracks your refund status. It may not speed along your check, but it’s worth a...

FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Still waiting for a 2020 tax refund?

Many Americans are still waiting on their 2020 tax refunds, and we’re well on our way into 2022. Is there anything that can be done?. Many people who went through tax preparers are met with being told there is nothing that can be done. When they track their refunds...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Topic 152 and your tax refund

Many Americans have filed their tax returns to the IRS in hopes of receiving a tax refund, but some are met with Topic 152 instead. Many people are unaware of what this might mean. There are two tools most people use to track their tax return: Where’s My Refund and...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Average tax refund amount in 2022

Every year Americans rush to submit their tax returns in hopes of a refund from the IRS, and for 2022 the average refund is larger than in 2021. Over 22 million tax refunds have already been sent out to taxpayers, worth $78 billion dollars. Many filed their returns as soon...
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

IRS says certain taxpayers can expect a refund by March 1

The Internal Revenue Service says most taxpayers waiting on refunds who claimed either the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) on their 2021 returns can expect to have the money by Tuesday. Under the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act, known as the PATH Act,...
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
