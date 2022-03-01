Heroin, Crack, Cash Seized; 3 Arrested In South Jersey: Police

Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Pleasantville police

Three suspects were arrested during an alleged drug sale, authorities said.

On Monday, Feb. 28, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Sergeant Ryan VanSyckle, K9 Officer Jeffery Vanegas and Officer Matthew Stricker were surveilling the unit block of North Main Street.

Police reportedly observed three subjects, identified as Angela Tippet, 39, of Pleasantville, Kamaris Robinson, 19, of Pleasantville, and Charles Key, 54, of Pleasantville, engaged in suspicious activity consistent with drug transactions, police said.

The Tippet, Robinson and Key were taken into custody without incident.

Police said they seized114 individual wax paper folds containing suspected heroin and 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine. More than $505 cash also was seized.

All three suspects were charged with several drug offenses, conspiracy, loitering and obstruction of justice, police said.

