ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Heroin, Crack, Cash Seized; 3 Arrested In South Jersey: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZpAu_0eSJecGe00
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Pleasantville police

Three suspects were arrested during an alleged drug sale, authorities said.

On Monday, Feb. 28, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Sergeant Ryan VanSyckle, K9 Officer Jeffery Vanegas and Officer Matthew Stricker were surveilling the unit block of North Main Street.

Police reportedly observed three subjects, identified as Angela Tippet, 39, of Pleasantville, Kamaris Robinson, 19, of Pleasantville, and Charles Key, 54, of Pleasantville, engaged in suspicious activity consistent with drug transactions, police said.

The Tippet, Robinson and Key were taken into custody without incident.

Police said they seized114 individual wax paper folds containing suspected heroin and 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine. More than $505 cash also was seized.

All three suspects were charged with several drug offenses, conspiracy, loitering and obstruction of justice, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Found In Possession Of Handgun During Party At Carle Place Hotel, Police Say

A 40-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police said he was found in possession of a semi-automatic handgun during a party a hotel on Long Island. Officers responded to Homewood Suites, which is located at 40 Westbury Ave. in Carle Place, on Sunday, March 6, after receiving a report of a person in need of medical assistance and a person in possession of a handgun, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
CARLE PLACE, NY
Daily Voice

Deadly Jessup Bar Shooting Suspect Surrenders: Police

The person involved in a fatal shooting outside a bar in Jessup surrendered to police, authorities said. Antonio Stephon Harrod, 36, is being held without bail and is charged with first and second-degree murder and weapon violations for killing 35-year-old Jesus Oisreal Freeman, Howard County police announced. Harrod and Freeman...
JESSUP, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#South Jersey#Police Sergeant#Loitering#Public Safety#Tippet#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

175-Pound Gargoyle Stolen In PA: Police

Have you seen a 175-pound gargoyle flying around? One was stolen from a Pennsylvania home and police are asking the public for help finding it. The 3 1/2 feet tall gargoyle and was stolen sometime between Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, according to Manheim Township police. The cast-iron statue was...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Homicide Suspect Surrenders To Police

A Connecticut man wanted for the homicide of another man found shot to death inside a vehicle turned himself in to police. New Haven County resident Jose Baez Candelario, age 43, of Waterbury, turned himself in on Saturday, March 5, for the September 2021 murder of Timothy Hughes. On Monday,...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head In Chester: Report

A man was shot in the head while sitting in a car in Chester over the weekend, 6abc reports. Responding officers found the victim at Lloyd Street and West 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, the outlet says citing police. The man was in critical condition and no...
CHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Suffolk Man Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Parked Car, Police Say

A Suffolk County man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a parked car on Long Island with his 12-year-old son in the car, authorities announced. In Huntington Station, local resident Denis Manzaneras-Orellana, age 34, was driving his 2000 Honda sedan on East 10th Street between Varney and Mulford Avenues at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, when he crashed into an unoccupied parked car, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Baltimore Police Seek ID Of Homeless Man

The Baltimore Police Department need sthe public's help in identifying a man depicted in a sketch. He is described as a Black male between 30 and 40 years old, 5'9," and weighing 120 pounds. Police believe he could be homeless and was last seen wearing the green jacket in the picture. He may have frequented the Perkins Homes area, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Two Waterbury Women Shot, One Killed

One Connecticut woman was shot and killed, and another wounded in an overnight incident. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:15 a.m., Saturday, March 5 outside of 215 Hill St., in Waterbury. The women were found when officers responded to weapons complaints outside of a home, said...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
229K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy