Former Vols in NBA: Feb. 28 recap

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
Two former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Monday. One other was inactive.

In Memphis, the Grizzlies defeated San Antonio, 118-105, at FedEx Forum.

Josh Richardson played seven minutes for the Spurs and had one steal.

Richardson, who was traded from from the Celtics to San Antonio at the trade deadline, was 0-for-1 from the floor.

Rookie Yves Pons was inactive for Memphis.

In Orlando, the Magic defeated Indiana, 119-103, at Amway Center.

It was the second consecutive win for the Magic, who defeated Houston at home Friday.

Admiral Schofield played three minutes against the Pacers. He was 0-for-1 from the field.

