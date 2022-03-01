ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart Stuns In Sequined Crop Top & Skirt For HCA Film Awards

By Alyssa Norwin
 6 days ago
Chelsea Lauren/HCA/Shutterstock

While being recognized for her work in ‘Spencer’ at the Hollywood Critics’ Association Film Awards on Feb. 28, Kristen Stewart looked like a bombshell in her sequined outfit.

Kristen Stewart attended the Hollywood Critics’ Association Film Awards on Feb. 28, and she looked amazing as she posed for photos at the event. For the awards ceremony, Kristen wore a matching, sequined crop top and skirt outfit. The deep red look consisted of a high-waisted skirt and thick crop top. K.Stew completed the look with dark eyeliner and her blonde hair in messy curls, parted deeply to one side.

Kristen Stewart at the HCA Film Awards. (Chelsea Lauren/HCA/Shutterstock)

The Hollywood Critics’ Association recognized the biggest films of the year at the event, and Kristen took home the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. She is also nominated for an Oscar for the role, and will find out if she takes home another win at the ceremony on March 27. Interestingly, Kristen was snubbed at the Feb. 27 SAG Awards, and did not receive a nomination for her critically-acclaimed performance at that show.

At the Oscars, Kristen will be up against Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Olivia Colman. Olivia took home the Best Actress honor at the SAG Awards, which is generally indicative of how things will go at the Academy Awards. However, anything is possible, and all five ladies gave incredible performances this past year! In addition to gearing up for the Oscars, Kristen is also currently in the midst of planning her wedding to Dylan Meyer, who she got engaged to in 2021.

Other winners at the HCA Film Awards included CODA for Best Picture and Andrew Garfield for Best Actor. CODA also won Outstanding Ensemble for a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards, and the movie is up for Best Picture at the upcoming Oscars, as well. CODA’s Troy Kotsur won for his performance at both the HCA Film Awards and the SAG Awards, as did Ariana DeBose for West Side Story.

