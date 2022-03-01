ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Britain sets out blueprint to improve post-Brexit capital markets

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds detail, industry comment)

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry set out plans on Tuesday to make the country’s capital market more competitive by exploiting Brexit “freedoms” to cut unnecessary red tape in trading.

Britain left the European Union’s orbit at the end of 2020, leaving the financial sector largely cut off from the bloc and swathes of euro stock and derivatives trading shifted from London to Amsterdam.

The ministry said it would remove restrictions on how banks and brokers execute transactions to ensure that market participants can get the best outcomes for investors.

“Boosting the attractiveness of our capital market is of the highest importance for this government,” Britain’s financial services minister John Glen told an event held by industry body AFME.

Britain said it will reconfigure the transparency regime for fixed income and derivatives markets to remove unnecessary burdens on firms.

It will also reduce the scope of limits on positions in commodities that stop market abuses, the ministry said.

AFME CEO Adam Farkas told Glen that firms were concerned about complying with two divergent sets of rules which increase costs and complexity.

Glen said Britain will remain an open market and not establish competitiveness of the City of London by deregulating, adding that justified divergence in some rules will emerge.

“There will be no rationale for hostile acts from the EU,” Glen said.

Brussels has said it will end in June 2025 the ability of clearing houses in London to serve customers in the EU as it builds up “strategic autonomy” in capital markets.

DARK IS NOT DODGY

Curbs on “dark” or off-exchange trading subject to fewer transparency requirements will be eased. In contrast, the EU, under pressure from exchanges, is expected to limit dark trading further in the bloc.

“When you talk about dark pools it sounds dodgy, but it isn’t in the way it operates,” Glen said, adding that regulators could still limit dark trading if need be.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority will be given powers to set requirements for a consolidated tape or real time feed of transactions in different asset prices, the finance ministry said.

The ministry also said Britain will regulate mini-bonds, a form of investment which triggered large losses for investors after London Capital & Finance collapsed, forcing the government to pay compensation.

Some of the changes will need legislation, a lengthy process, and bankers are keen for faster progress in reforming markets than to date.

“The important thing now is for the plans outlined by the government to be brought into force as soon as possible,” said David Postings, CEO of UK Finance, a trade association for financial services.

The ministry also proposes to simplify rules for prospectuses used by companies going public.

Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Ukraine Update: Russian Jet Heads to U.S. to Pick Up Diplomats

Russian shelling resumed in violation of a brokered temporary ceasefire, hours after a mass evacuation started Saturday from Mariupol and Volnovakha. About 215,000 women, children and elderly had been expected to flee, with the Red Cross to guarantee the ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday blasted NATO as “weak”...
WORLD
