Titletown Could Host 2024 NFL Draft

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is moving on from COVID. The league and its players’ union dropped all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols on Thursday, a move that took immediate effect. The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately, per sources. After nearly two years of restrictions — and not a single game lost to the pandemic — it’s back to normal. Finally. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022 The decision puts an end to mandatory testing, tracking devices, masking, signage encouraging social distancing, and weight room and meeting room capacity limits. The memo sent to teams noted that they must still follow all state and local requirements, outside of the NFL’s protocols. The memo also indicated that the protocols could be reimposed if health experts advise that such a move is necessary.

