ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titletown Could Host 2024 NFL Draft

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePackers president Mark Murphy says Green Bay is one of three finalists to host the 2024 N-F-L Draft. Green Bay...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers discussing contract with Packers

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on whether he will play in 2022 or not. If he does, it certainly sounds like it will be with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers has had discussions with the Packers about a short-term contract in the event he does decide to return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The two sides are negotiating so a contract will be ready if and when Rodgers decides to continue his career.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
1049 The Edge

Detroit Hopes To Host 2024 NFL Draft And The Big Festival That Comes With It

The difference is, instead of watching those screaming fanatics on TV on two or three channels, you're actually in a crowd with those screaming fanatics. Word is getting around that the Detroit Lions and the city of Detroit are finalists for hosting the 2024 NFL Draft "Experience". Not only would the NFL Draft happen here in Michigan, but also festival like events surrounding the Draft would happen here, too.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Lambeau Field#Packers#American Football#N F L Draft
Yardbarker

Report: Green Bay, Detroit, D.C. finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas this year and Kansas City in 2023. But the location for the 2024 NFL Draft has yet to be decided. However, there are three cities in contention to host that draft. Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said Monday...
NFL
1470 WFNT

Detroit 1 0f 3 Cities Being Considered to Host Fan Favorite NFL Draft

Not since Super Bowl XL has Detroit felt that anticipated NFL hype, but they’re feeling it now. The NFL draft could possibly be coming to Detroit. According to multiple reports, Detroit is one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft. Apparently, the word got out Monday when Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy, who told reporters Monday, February 28th, when talking to reporters. Detroit Lions president Rod Wood also stated that Detroit is "in the mix" to host the 2024 NFL draft as well, and further clarified that the city is a "serious contender".
NFL
Fox News

Glitzier combine could help NFL make decision on host city

This week's stodgy, old NFL scouting combine is going Hollywood. The sound of silence will be replaced by music as players work out inside. Results and interviews will appear on Lucas Oil Stadium's video boards and fans will be encouraged to cheer. Whether all these changes signal a dramatically different...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

NFL Drops All COVID-19 Protocols, Effective Immediately

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is moving on from COVID. The league and its players’ union dropped all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols on Thursday, a move that took immediate effect. The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately, per sources. After nearly two years of restrictions — and not a single game lost to the pandemic — it’s back to normal. Finally. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022 The decision puts an end to mandatory testing, tracking devices, masking, signage encouraging social distancing, and weight room and meeting room capacity limits. The memo sent to teams noted that they must still follow all state and local requirements, outside of the NFL’s protocols. The memo also indicated that the protocols could be reimposed if health experts advise that such a move is necessary.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Giants could take two OL in top seven of 2022 NFL Draft

The new-look New York Giants are now being guided by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both of whom joined the club from the Buffalo Bills in January. Their ties to Buffalo have resulted in the Giants being linked with current Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones continues to recover from the neck injury that prematurely ended his 2021 season after Nov. 28.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

2022 NFL Draft: Top Tight End Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

The 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30) doesn’t have a generational talent at the tight end position as it did last year with Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, so expectations should be tempered. That said, there are quite a few Day 2 prospects who, given the right offense and an early edge on the depth chart, could surprise us – and have an impact in fantasy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy