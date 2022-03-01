Cain Velasquez Currently Being Held in Jail Without Bail After Shooting in Santa Clara

Dramatic cell phone video allegedly shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez involved in a high-speed chase after he allegedly shot a man inside of a pickup truck. Velasquez, 39, is facing an attempted murder charge, as well as multiple counts of assault with a gun and deadly weapon, in connection with the roadside encounter that took place Monday. According to the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department’s “statement of facts,” Velasquez followed the parents of 43-year-old Harry Goularte from their San Martin home to Morgan Hill to pick up Goularte, who last week was arrested and harged with molesting a close underage relative of Velasquez, but was out on bail. After the parents picked up Goularte in their Chevy Silverado, Velasquez continued following them and shot into the vehicle.

