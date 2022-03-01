ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Cain Velasquez Currently Being Held in Jail Without Bail After Shooting in Santa Clara

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE talent Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting incident that reportedly took place on Monday (Feb. 28). At the time it was...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

New Report Suggests Possible Motive For Cain Velasquez Shooting

Late Monday news got out that former UFC Heavyweight Champion and pro wrestler Cain Velasquez was in jail following his involvement in a shooting near San Jose, California; it was later revealed that Cain Velasquez had been arrested for attempted murder. Now, more additional details have seemingly emerged, suggesting what...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

MMA Star Cain Velasquez Arrested in Morgan Hill Shooting: Police

San Jose police have confirmed that former MMA star Cain Velasquez is the suspect in a shooting Monday near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill. Police have not released the circumstances or motive but said one man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Velasquez was arrested.
MORGAN HILL, CA
411mania.com

Man Shot at By Cain Velasquez Reportedly Charged With Molesting Velasquez’s Relative

The man who Cain Velasquez has been arrested for allegedly shooting at was reportedly charged with molesting a relative of the UFC and WWE alumnus. As previously reported, Velasquez was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident in which a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mercury News reports that Velasquez’s target, who is not the man who actually got shot, was arraigned Friday on a charge of a “lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Arrested After Involvement In Bay Area Shooting

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting Monday that left one man injured. NBC Bay Area, citing “sources with direct knowledge of the investigation,” confirmed Velasquez’s involvement in Morgan Hill, Calif., although it’s unclear how he was involved. The San Jose Police Department is investigating the shooting and did not provide details regarding Velasquez.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Cain Velasquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Free Cain’: Fighters rally behind Velasquez after alleged shooting details emerge

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has no shortage of support from his combat sports peers following his arrest in San Jose, Calif. Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail on Monday for attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a man who was recently accused of molesting a relative possibly “100 times,” according to reports. The relative is believed to be a minor. Velasquez injured the alleged abuser’s stepfather in the shooting.
SAN JOSE, CA
Miami Herald

Cell phone video allegedly shows Cain Velasquez chasing down accused child abuser after shooting

Dramatic cell phone video allegedly shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez involved in a high-speed chase after he allegedly shot a man inside of a pickup truck. Velasquez, 39, is facing an attempted murder charge, as well as multiple counts of assault with a gun and deadly weapon, in connection with the roadside encounter that took place Monday. According to the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department’s “statement of facts,” Velasquez followed the parents of 43-year-old Harry Goularte from their San Martin home to Morgan Hill to pick up Goularte, who last week was arrested and harged with molesting a close underage relative of Velasquez, but was out on bail. After the parents picked up Goularte in their Chevy Silverado, Velasquez continued following them and shot into the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
