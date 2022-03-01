ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Brother' couple Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson expecting third child

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 6 days ago
March 1 (UPI) -- Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are expecting their third child together.

The television personalities announced Graf's pregnancy in a video Monday on Instagram.

The video shows Graf and Nickson cradling Graf's baby bump while holding a sonogram. It also features the couple's daughters, Maverick, who turns three this month, and Carter, 21 months.

"Nickson Addition 08.2022," Nickson captioned the post. "A lot of you have already guessed it and it's nice to not have to hide it anymore. We prayed for you & now we can't wait to meet you #nicksonaddition #babynickson #bumpannouncement #15weeks."

Fellow Big Brother alums Morgan Willett and Analyse Talavera and The Amazing Race alum Dessie Mitcheson were among those to congratulate Graf and Nickson in the comments.

"OH MY GOODNESS CONGRATS How exciting!" Willett wrote.

"AAww congratulations! so happy for you and your family," Talavera added.

"Congrats you two!!" Mitcheson said.

Graf also showed her baby bump in a photo on her family's @babynickson account.

"15 Weeks," she wrote.

Graf and Nickson met during Big Brother Season 19, which aired in 2017, and married in October 2018. The couple also won The Amazing Race Season 30, which aired in 2018.

In addition to Maverick and Carter, Nickson also has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.

