JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Bethel is a 2-year-old black Labrador mix dog with the sweetest brown eyes. She recently became a mother and her pups have been weaned. She is now ready to be adopted. Bethel is a mellow, easy to get along with kind of girl. She is not a barker or jumper and would like to hang out with you.

1 DAY AGO