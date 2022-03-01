ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian activist berates Boris Johnson over Russia response

By Rowena Mason Deputy political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229OVO_0eSJd2o400
Ukrainian journalist Kaleniuk harangues PM Johnson in Warsaw<br>Ukrainian journalist Daria Kaleniuk harangues Prime Minister Boris Johnson about not doing enough to stop the war in her home country following a speech by the prime minister at the British embassy in Warsaw, Poland March 1, 2022. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS Photograph: Reuters

A Ukrainian campaigner challenged Boris Johnson over the UK’s failure to bring in swift sanctions against Russians resident in London, in an emotional intervention during a press conference in Poland.

Daria Kaleniuk, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, also pressed Johnson over the collective refusal of Nato countries to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Kaleniuk told Johnson, who was giving a press conference in Warsaw on Tuesday after talks with his Polish counterpart, that she was from Kyiv and had passed across the border into Poland in recent days.

“Ukrainian women and Ukrainian children are in deep fear because of bombs and missiles which are going from the sky. Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the rights to protect our sky, we are asking for a no-fly zone,” she said.

“What’s the alternative for the no-fly zone? Nato is not willing to defend because Nato is afraid of world war three but it’s already started and it’s Ukrainian children who are there taking the hit.

“You are talking about more sanctions, prime minister, but Roman Abramovich is not sanctioned, he’s in London, his children are not in the bombardments, his children are there in London.”

Johnson responded: “I just want to say I am acutely conscious there is not enough we can do as the UK government to help in the way that you want. I’ve got to be honest about that. When you talk about the no-fly zone … unfortunately the implication of that is that the UK would be engaged in shooting down Russian planes, would be engaged in direct combat with Russia. That’s not something we can do.”

He said the UK had been among the first to “tighten the economic noose” around Putin’s regime, and “Putin and Putin alone” was responsible for the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Abramovich, the Russian billionaire who recently passed stewardship of Chelsea FC to a charitable foundation, is said to have gone to Belarus to try to help negotiate peace. Chris Bryant, a Labour MP, told parliament last Thursday that Abramovich should have sanctions placed on him.

Abramovich has vehemently disputed reports suggesting his alleged closeness to Vladimir Putin or that he has done anything to merit sanctions.

Related: Russian sanctions: who has been hit and who might be next?

Johnson is coming under mounting pressure over the UK’s slowness to bring in sanctions against oligarchs close to Putin, with the only asset freezes and travel bans so far brought in targeting Gennady Timchenko, Russia’s sixth richest oligarch, and Boris and Igor Rotenberg .

Layla Moran, a Liberal Democrat MP, has listed in parliament 35 Russians who have been suggested by the imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny as possible targets for sanctions.

Johnson on Tuesday acknowledged more could be done to tighten sanctions. “There is plainly more to be done on [the payments system] Swift , we can tighten up yet further on Swift, even though it has had a dramatic effect already, I think we do need to go further,” he said.

“There’s more to be done on Sberbank , there’s more to be done on the freezing of Russian assets. I think there’s genuine amazement and dismay in Russia about what has happened already but there is more to be done.”

There could be more “ severing of sporting links ” and “cracking down on the billionaires associated with Vladimir Putin,” he added.

At a later press conference in Tapa, Estonia, Johnson pressed home the message that Nato is a “defensive alliance” and would not be placing troops into direct conflict with Russian soldiers.

“I think for any Nato member to get involved actively in a conflict with Russia is a huge step which is not being actively contemplated by any member,” he said.

“We will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine, and our reinforcements are firmly within the borders of Nato members and they are profoundly the right thing to do.”

Speaking alongside him, the Estonian prime minister, Kaja Kallas, urged the west to upgrade support for the Baltic states, which she called “the most vulnerable part of Nato”.

Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, responded by stressing the alliance’s determination to defend its member countries.

“There must be no doubt, no room for miscalculation or misunderstanding. Our commitment to article 5 of the Washington treaty is iron-clad. We will protect and defend every inch of Nato territory.”


Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kaja Kallas
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Layla Moran
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Just Russia#Nato#Ukrainian#British#Reuters Photograph#Reuters#Russians#Polish
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

182K+
Followers
55K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy