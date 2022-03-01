ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Truckie is jailed for 'turning a blind eye' to mysterious packages that were loaded into his trailer - that turned out to be $4million in drug cash

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

An truck driver has been jailed for nearly four years because he 'turned a blind eye' to mysterious packages loaded into his truck.

Peter James Wright, 59, had no idea the boxes contained $4 million in cash, but a court ruled he should have been suspicious and refused them.

The truckie from NSW crossed into WA in September 2020 believing he was on a legitimate job to transport construction equipment.

He stopped at the Swan River Hotel in Ascot, Perth, the evening before he was supposed to collect the load, where his employer told him the job had changed and he would be paid $7,500 to complete it.

Mr Wright left the hotel In the morning, unaware police were tracking him, and met with co-accused James Harrison in a gravel truck bay in Wattleup, in Perth's south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFGuW_0eSJcv0T00
Two large plastic toolboxes shrinkwrapped in black plastic were loaded into Wright's truck after stopping on the side of the road (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s27qv_0eSJcv0T00
Police who had been tracking him broke the padlocks and found $4million in cash the largest money seizure ever in WA (pictured) 

Harrison pulled two large plastic toolboxes covered in shrink-wrap from the boot of his Commodore and loaded them onto the truck.

He then drove off with police tailing him as he headed back in towards the South Australian border.

Cops pounced in Sawyers Valley an hour east of Perth where they broke the padlocks on the containers and found just short of $4 million in cash inside.

The bust was the largest cash haul ever seized by WA Police, including a separate $3,000 in cash found in the truck's cab.

Police also seized 13kg of meth at another location as part of the investigation.

Wright claimed he assumed the containers held tools but in court this week, Judge Gary Massey found as a professional truck driver he did or should have suspected the containers were linked to illegal activity.

'They were loaded into your truck in an isolated area on the side of the road and were padlocked and were wrapped in black plastic shrink wrap,' he said, according to The West Australian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOgjn_0eSJcv0T00
The investigation also netted 13kg of methamphetamine (pictured) 

'Given that you're a professional truck driver, the circumstances... fell far short of the way this job would have been performed if the boxes were part of a legitimate delivery.'

Judge Massey added that despite being a 'mere courier' he played a pivotal role in a criminal enterprise by assisting in the laundering of money.

Wright was jailed for three years and 10 months and will be eligible for parole in July.

His co-accused Harrison was jailed for five years.

Comments / 2

Related
MotorBiscuit

‘Mutant Superhuman’ Has Body That Survives High-Speed Car Crash

In recent years, technologies greatly improved the safety of cars, lessening your chances of getting injured or killed in a car accident. These safety technologies are not foolproof, though. The human body still faces biological and physiological limitations. However, in Australia, a group of car crash specialists, an artist, and a doctor imagined what it would be like if this were not the case. They created a “mutant superhuman” with a body that could theoretically survive a high-speed car crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Flight attendant recalls encounter with ‘ghost passenger’ whose body was being transported in hold

A flight attendant has freaked out social media followers with a story of how one cabin crew member reportedly spoke to the spirit of a dead woman - whose body she later found out was being transported in the plane’s cargo hold.Former Emirates cabin crew member Sandra Kwon, 38, tells the story of a fellow flight attendant who was chatting to the wife of a sleeping passenger on a night flight - only to find out later that the man’s wife had passed away the previous week.Kwon, who posts on TikTok as @JeenieWeenie, re-enacted the spooky encounter in a TikTok...
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter James#Truckie#Nsw#Commodore#South Australian#Wa Police#The West Australian
San Angelo LIVE!

Mother Arrested After 1-Year-Old Found Eating Own Feces

HOUSTON, TX – A maintenance man saved several children last Wednesday after he reported the horrid living conditions in a Houston apartment. According to news reports, on Feb. 2, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex for the report of child protection issue. When...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Dozens of teenage girls trafficked and exploited in first ever modern slavery fraud case

Dozens of teenage girls have been trafficked and exploited to commit acts of fraud by an organised crime group in what is believed to be the first modern slavery case of its kind in UK law.Four members of a criminal enterprise based in Cambridge, London and Essex have been convicted of modern slavery and fraud offences after at least 30 vulnerable girls aged 14 to 17 were recruited and used to carry out theft and fraud for the gang over a period of more than two years.Most of the victims were recruited via social media while housed in foster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

A&E nurse is left 'speechless' after Uber Eats driver who brought her McDonald's breakfast after she'd finished a long shift kept badgering her with messages asking if she had a boyfriend and if he 'stood a chance'

A nurse was left 'speechless' after ordering breakfast, only to be 'harassed' by the Uber Eats driver delivering her hash browns. TikToker Justine, believed to be from Manchester, had just completed a 12.5 hour shift on an A&E ward earlier this month, when she order her McDelivery. But the nurse...
UBER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Widow shocked to discover husband’s secret hobby and stash after death

A UK widow proved you never fully know your soulmate after discovering her late husband’s secret stash of antique taxidermied critters, which he’d reportedly been hoarding for years under her nose. “I’m amazed Kevin managed to squirrel them away without me knowing,” Julie Gittoes, 62, told SWNS of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rescue dog who was left in agony for 10 days after suffering second-degree burns because his owner couldn't afford the vet bill is enjoying a life of luxury after being adopted by a new family

A dog who suffered horrific second-degree burns after being scalded with hot water spent more than a week without treatment before being rescued. Samson, a four-year-old mastiff cross, was injured by hot water a few days before Christmas 2019, while in the care of his previous owner. The owner said...
PETS
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“The combination of Xanax, marijuana and alcohol makes her snap”, Man says he is traumatized after watching his girlfriend smile before throwing his dog off the 7th floor balcony

The 46-year-old woman reportedly threw her boyfriend’s dog to its death from a 7th floor balcony during an argument. The dog owner claims he is traumatized after watching his girlfriend smile before picking up and throwing his beloved 3-year-old dog off the balcony during a fight. According to his suit, the 56-year-old man reportedly seeks $30,000 in damages. Any damages he receives from his civil suit will likely be donated to animal welfare advocates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

308K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy