Truckie is jailed for 'turning a blind eye' to mysterious packages that were loaded into his trailer - that turned out to be $4million in drug cash

An truck driver has been jailed for nearly four years because he 'turned a blind eye' to mysterious packages loaded into his truck.

Peter James Wright, 59, had no idea the boxes contained $4 million in cash, but a court ruled he should have been suspicious and refused them.

The truckie from NSW crossed into WA in September 2020 believing he was on a legitimate job to transport construction equipment.

He stopped at the Swan River Hotel in Ascot, Perth, the evening before he was supposed to collect the load, where his employer told him the job had changed and he would be paid $7,500 to complete it.

Mr Wright left the hotel In the morning, unaware police were tracking him, and met with co-accused James Harrison in a gravel truck bay in Wattleup, in Perth's south.

Two large plastic toolboxes shrinkwrapped in black plastic were loaded into Wright's truck after stopping on the side of the road (pictured)

Police who had been tracking him broke the padlocks and found $4million in cash the largest money seizure ever in WA (pictured)

Harrison pulled two large plastic toolboxes covered in shrink-wrap from the boot of his Commodore and loaded them onto the truck.

He then drove off with police tailing him as he headed back in towards the South Australian border.

Cops pounced in Sawyers Valley an hour east of Perth where they broke the padlocks on the containers and found just short of $4 million in cash inside.

The bust was the largest cash haul ever seized by WA Police, including a separate $3,000 in cash found in the truck's cab.

Police also seized 13kg of meth at another location as part of the investigation.

Wright claimed he assumed the containers held tools but in court this week, Judge Gary Massey found as a professional truck driver he did or should have suspected the containers were linked to illegal activity.

'They were loaded into your truck in an isolated area on the side of the road and were padlocked and were wrapped in black plastic shrink wrap,' he said, according to The West Australian.

The investigation also netted 13kg of methamphetamine (pictured)

'Given that you're a professional truck driver, the circumstances... fell far short of the way this job would have been performed if the boxes were part of a legitimate delivery.'

Judge Massey added that despite being a 'mere courier' he played a pivotal role in a criminal enterprise by assisting in the laundering of money.

Wright was jailed for three years and 10 months and will be eligible for parole in July.

His co-accused Harrison was jailed for five years.