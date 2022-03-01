ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Six American special ops veterans at Polish border join Ukraine’s battle against Putin as Russian troops blitz Kyiv

By Kaylee Pugliese, Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjLTt_0eSJbakf00

SIX American special ops veterans are on the Polish border ready to enter Ukraine and join the resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin's army.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the call for help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiSWn_0eSJbakf00
Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces hold newly received weapons Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxSX6_0eSJbakf00
A Ukrainian Territorial Defense fighter takes the automatic grenade launcher from a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bzWJ_0eSJbakf00
A school is destroyed not far from the center of the city of Kharkiv Credit: AFP

Three British veterans and a German are joining the American veterans, all of whom are NATO-trained and ready to assist the Ukrainian territorial defense teams, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

These volunteers are believed to be among the first to join the newly formed International Legion of the Territorial Defense of Ukraine, the report said.

They will join sixty British volunteers who will also help the fight in Ukraine.

Mamuka Mamulashvili, 43, commander of the Georgian National Legion has gathered these forces, though it’s unclear if he also recruited the 10 NATO troops already at the Polish border, according to the report.

The White House has not made any endorsement.

“I have a very big group of Britons, around sixty traveling to Ukraine to join up with my Georgian National League unit,” Mamulashvili told MailOnline. “They are traveling by car from the UK and will cross over at the Polish border. I am expecting them here with equipment and supplies in the next few days.”

Mamulashvili is a veteran of the 2008 war against Russia in Georgia and a mixed martial arts expert, the Daily Mail reported.

“Putin is very much mistaken if he thinks he will take Ukraine, he will face a fight to the death as the Ukrainian army has shown how brave and strong it is,” he said in an interview.

Mamulashvili went on to say his team is experienced and well-equipped to be some of the “best foreign volunteer soldiers in the world.”

"We know some of us might die but unless we fight against Russia, Putin will just keep going and trying to take countries."

Mamulashvili added that when Putin invaded Georgia in 2008, the then-President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, said it would be next "and he was right."

He noted that anyone who wanted to volunteer could get in touch with the Ukrainian embassy in London.

If that isn’t possible, they can make their way to Poland and cross the border into Ukraine and head for the city of Lviv where there is a mobilization base.

On Sunday, Zelensky encouraged foreigners to go to Ukrainian embassies in their home countries and sign up for an “international brigade” to help fight invading Russian forces, the Daily Mail reported.

"All foreigners wishing to join the resistance against the Russian occupiers and protect global security are invited by the Ukrainian leadership to come to our state and join the ranks of the territorial defense forces," he said in a statement.

He added that a separate unit is being formed by foreigners, which will be called the International Brigade of the territorial defense of Ukraine.

“This will be a key testimony of your support for our country.”

It has been legal for foreigners to join the Ukrainian army since 2016.

This all comes after loud explosions filled the air when Russian air strikes hit the Ukrainian capital.

UKRAINIAN CITIZENS JOIN THE FIGHT

Brave Ukrainian citizens launched Molotov cocktails, also known as petrol bombs, gasoline bombs, or firebombs at a Russian tank.

This was after the government issued instructions to its citizens on how best to use the fiery weapons to disable the invaders’ tanks.

Residents in the city remained defiant in the face of the onslaught.

"We will greet them with Molotov cocktails and bullets to the head," said bank employee Viktor Rudnichenko.

"The only flowers they might get from us will be for their grave."

The Russian army urged Ukrainians to leave Kyiv "freely" on one highway out ahead of what is an expected Russian offensive to capture the capital.

Ukraine's army says it fought off several attempts by Russian forces to storm the outskirts of Kyiv overnight with the capital also hit by three missile strikes.

Despite the Ukrainian's success in repelling all the attacks on Kyiv so far, US officials fear Putin's forces could still prevail, after re-thinking their tactics.

"They have been slowed and they have been frustrated by their lack of progress on Kyiv," said one unnamed official, CNN reports.

"And one of the things that could result is a re-evaluation of their tactics and the potential for them to be more aggressive and more overt in both the size and the scale of their targeting of Kyiv."

An International Criminal Court prosecutor is to open a probe into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine in the wake of the civilian slaughter.

The Russians unleashed a devastating missile and rocket bombardment – as two-faced Kremlin officials met with a Ukrainian delegation to talk about peace.

At least nine people are believed to have been killed and 37 injured including three children as a barrage of rockets and missiles smashed into Kharkiv, the second city of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIMCm_0eSJbakf00
Russian infantry mobility vehicles GAZ Tigr are destroyed Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bePJW_0eSJbakf00
Civilians participate in a shooting training course run by the Georgian National Legion paramilitary volunteer unit Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
San Francisco Chronicle

Ukraine just suffered an unheralded casualty in its war with Russia

As I write this, Russian troops reportedly are moving north through the Odessa oblast, or region, toward the river Kodyma, along which sits a town called Balta. This is not new territory for Balta, which like much of Ukraine has been contested over centuries of wars. But in recent years, Balta has actually broken a lot of new ground, at least when it comes to the practice of citizen-centered democracy. In 2016, Balta adopted participatory budgeting, an innovative process — originated in Brazil — in which citizens rather than officials determine their local budget. Balta also gave its young people their own governing council and a decision-making process to influence local policies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Yushchenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Russian World#American#Polish#British#German#Nato#Ukrainian#The Daily Mail#International Legion Of#The White House#Britons#Georgian#National League#Mailonline
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
342K+
Followers
11K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy