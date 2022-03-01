ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Free Agency 2022: Ranking the top 25 NFL free agents available on defense

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the last piece of confetti hitting the ground in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI celebration, the 2021 NFL season is now officially in the rear-view mirror. While it's technically the offseason, we all know quite well that the fun is just beginning. As we saw last season, some...

ClutchPoints

2 free agents the Bengals must avoid signing in 2022 NFL free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals were on the precipice of a Super Bowl championship but fell just short of their ultimate goal. It’s disappointing for sure, though it shouldn’t be forgotten just how much progress Cincinnati made in a year, going from four wins to 10. The Bengals are built to compete for years to come, though they still have work to do this offseason, which starts with the 2022 NFL free agency period. Cincinnati’s offensive line allowed quarterback Joe Burrow to be sacked a combined 70-plus times in the whole season, an alarming number of hits for someone who just recovered from a season-ending knee injury to be taking. That cannot continue to happen. The Bengals have spoken about how they plan to pay up for an offensive lineman in free agency, which is a smart plan, given how much cap space they possess. Cincinnati could also use an upgrade at the tight end spot. However, the Bengals need to make the right choices at both positions in free agency. That said, here are two free agents that the Bengals must avoid signing.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Packers Star Not Happy About Wedding News Leak

On Saturday afternoon, Michael Silver of Bally Sports announced that Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will have his wedding this weekend. He also reported that Aaron Rodgers will officiate his teammate’s wedding. “Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California,” Silver tweeted. “Aaron Rodgers is set to...
NFL
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
NESN

How Can Patriots Replace J.C. Jackson If Cornerback Leaves In Free Agency?

One of the New England Patriots’ best and most important defensive players seems destined to sign elsewhere this offseason. The Patriots are not expected to place the franchise tag on star cornerback J.C. Jackson, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian confirmed that report, adding that New England has been “reticent to commit significant long-term money to their top cornerback.”
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL insider notes: Free agency and draft swarming with top pass rushers, plus why Packers might dominate draft

It's true that one can never have too much pass rush. But there is also suddenly plenty of it to go around this NFL offseason. At least if you have enough cap space to make it happen and an owner with a predilection to spend. Or you are picking high enough in the draft, or are willing to part with abundant draft capital to get there. The league year has yet to officially start, and the franchise tag deadline hasn't even passed yet (more on that a bit later), but this is already shaping up as a unique moment when it comes to adding individuals with an ability to get to the passer.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFC teams reportedly have strongest interest in Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots DB reportedly seeking huge money in free agency

New England Patriots defensive back JC Jackson is poised to hit free agency as perhaps the top player available at his position. If it was not already clear, he expects to be compensated accordingly. Jackson is not even interested in discussing terms unless he is offered Jalen Ramsey money, according...
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots 2022 NFL offseason tracker: Key dates, team needs, in-house free agents, rumors, more

The Patriots went wild last offseason and spent a boatload of money to revamp the roster and doubled down on their aggressiveness at the draft by targeting quarterback Mac Jones in the first round. Those moves helped propel New England back into the playoffs after a one-year absence, but their stay in the postseason didn't last long as they were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the opening round. As they step into the 2022 offseason, it remains to be seen if they'll be going gangbusters once again, but they will look to take steps towards building a Super Bowl contender in some form or fashion.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Likely on the move

The Cowboys plan to try to trade Cooper before the start of the new league year March 16, but if no deal is reached, the wideout is likely to be released, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. If the 27-year-old ends up being cut, the wideout would count $6...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
FanSided

Steelers most important free agency target isn’t a quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ most important free agency target is not a quarterback, but rather Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen in his NFL free agency. Jensen has just completed his...
NFL

