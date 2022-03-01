ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

U.S. Senator Gillibrand Promotes B.U./C4V Lithium Collaboration

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 6 days ago
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York wants to make sure projects like the development of lithium batteries at Binghamton University and private partner, C4V get technical and commercial help to prosper. The Democrat was in Broome County...

Kirsten Gillibrand
