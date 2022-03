Bragging rights went to Colby Covington on Saturday night as he defeated friend-turned-rival Jorge Masvidal in a seismic grudge match in the main event of UFC 272.Allegations of unpaid coaching fees, debts to loan sharks, poor parenting and more dominated the back and forths between the former roommates and training partners, leading to their clash in a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.As soon as the welterweight bout began, Masvidal ran forward and attempted a jumping front kick, as “Colby” chants echoed around the arena. Wrestling specialist Covington traded on the feet with Masvidal for a brief spell, landing some...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO