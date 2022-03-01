ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

1 person airlifted to hospital after Monroe County shooting

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 6 days ago

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into a Monday night shooting along Interstate 75 that resulted in the arrest of one suspect and hospitalization of one person.

According to the MCSO, dispatch received a call reporting a shooting on I-75 south just inside the Monroe County line around 9:30 p.m. Monday. MCSO investigators said Tuesday morning upon further investigation, it appears to have been a road rage incident.

MCSO said a suspect is in custody and one person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were yet available. This is a developing story.

