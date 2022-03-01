1 person airlifted to hospital after Monroe County shooting

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into a Monday night shooting along Interstate 75 that resulted in the arrest of one suspect and hospitalization of one person.

According to the MCSO, dispatch received a call reporting a shooting on I-75 south just inside the Monroe County line around 9:30 p.m. Monday. MCSO investigators said Tuesday morning upon further investigation, it appears to have been a road rage incident.

MCSO said a suspect is in custody and one person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were yet available.

