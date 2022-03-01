ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sears Real Estate Spinoff Seritage Explores Strategic Alternatives as Eddie Lampert Quits Board

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeritage, a real estate investment trust that was spun out of Sears in 2015, said it's exploring strategic alternatives for its business. The company also announced that former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, who had been serving as chair of Seritage's board, is retiring, effective immediately. Seritage Growth Properties, a...

