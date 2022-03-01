Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, March 1st

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."

