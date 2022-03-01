Ukraine's President addresses EU: Fighting for our freedom

Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
(KYIV, Ukraine) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country’s president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said. As dawn...
The U.S. has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a potential military occupation, according to a report. The letter was sent from Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the...
Former speechwriters and communications experts for top elected officials and Cabinet secretaries weighed in on President Biden's first State of the Union address Tuesday evening, praising the president for his strong support of Ukraine amid Russia's multi-front invasion, but criticizing it for being lackluster and uninspiring. Biden's speech marked the...
KYIV — A group of 10 special operations forces veterans are staging in Poland and preparing to cross into Ukraine, where they plan to take up President Volodymyr Zelensky on his offer to “join the defense of Ukraine, Europe, and the world,” according to a US Army veteran arranging their passage.
The satellite images showed a vast Russian convoy bogged down on the road to Kyiv. Military experts said the 17-mile column, which more than doubled in size overnight on Monday, was a sitting duck for Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes. About 20 miles from where it was last spotted, the Russian advance appeared to have hit a wall.
