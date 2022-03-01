ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino's Shares Rebound After Company Announces CEO Retirement, Weak Fourth-Quarter Results

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleDomino's Pizza announced that CEO Ritch Allison will retire and COO Russell Weiner will replace him. The company also reported quarterly results that missed expectations on most metrics, sending the stock sharply lower. U.S. same-store sales rose just 1% in the quarter, dragged down by weak performance by Domino's...

Wichita Eagle

Domino’s CEO Retiring, Will Leave Pizza Giant

In a shocking move for food followers and fans, pizza king Domino's said Tuesday that its hugely popular CEO will retire on May 1. A longtime leader at Domino's since 2011, Ritch Allison lead the company's successful Turnaround campaign and had been rumored to be an institutional fixture, much like Bob Iger at Disney or Howard Schultz at Starbucks.
WICHITA, KS
Detroit News

Domino's CEO to retire as company reports disappointing earnings

Ann Arbor — Domino's Pizza Inc. CEO Ritch Allison will retire at the end of next month, the company announced Tuesday, as it posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations. Russell Weiner, the pizza chain's chief operating officer and president of Domino's U.S., will become the company's CEO May 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bizjournals

Kroger shares soar in wake of fourth-quarter results and outlook

Kroger Co.’s fourth-quarter earnings easily beat analysts’ estimates, driving its stock higher, as results showed consumers are continuing to cook and eat at home more than they did before the pandemic. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, reported before the market opened...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Domino's misses on profit and revenue, announces new CEO

Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ, +0.37% shares sank 8.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the pizza delivery company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed Street expectations. Domino's posted net income of $155.7 million, or $4.25 per share, up from $151.9 million, or $3.85 per share, last year. Revenue of $1.343 billion was down from $1.357 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $4.28 and revenue of $1.383 billion. U.S. same-store sales growth was 1%, and international same-store sales growth was 1.8%. The FactSet consensus was for U.S. same-store sales growth of 2.9% and international same-store sales growth of 6.6%. Domino's also announced that Chief Executive Ritch Allison will retire. He will serve as CEO until April 30, 2022 and will remain on the board until the shareholders meeting on April 26. Allison will continue in an advisory capacity until July 15. The board has appointed Russell Weiner, currently chief operating officer, as Allison's successor, effective May 1. Weiner has been COO and president of Domino's U.S. since July 2020. Domino's has also named Sandeep Reddy as chief financial officer, effective April 1. He's currently the CFO of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Domino's Pizza CEO to retire, operating officer to take over

March 1 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison will retire at the end of April and be succeeded by operating head Russell Weiner, at a time the pizza chain is battling with supply chain disruptions. Allison, 55, who has been with company...
BUSINESS
