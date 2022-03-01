ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Outback Wrangler star dies in helicopter crash in remote part of Northern Territory aged 34

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Chris 'Willow' Wilson has been identified as the man killed in a helicopter crash in a remote part of West Arnhem Land on Monday.

The 34-year-old star of National Geographic's Outback Wrangler leaves behind his wife Danielle and the couple's sons, Ted and Austin.

A statement issued on Tuesday from The Fordham Company, which produces the factual series, spoke of the 'heartbreak' suffered by show's cast and crew, including host Matt Wright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0QwN_0eSJZtGy00
Loss: Chris 'Willow' Wilson (pictured) has been identified as the man killed in a helicopter crash in a remote part of West Arnhem Land on Monday 

'Matt Wright, his family and team are absolutely devastated by the tragic accident yesterday in Arnhem Land,' it read.

'[They] are heartbroken by the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris 'Willow' Wilson'.

'Matt Wright and his team are assisting authorities with their investigations as to what caused this awful incident.'

Host Matt Wright said in his own statement: 'Our love and thoughts are with Chris' wife Danielle and two little boys Ted and Austin as well as the families and friends of Chris and Seb during this incredibly tough time'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlKrl_0eSJZtGy00
Family: The 34-year-old star of National Geographic's Outback Wrangler leaves behind his wife Danielle and the couple's sons, Ted and Austin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjpQQ_0eSJZtGy00
Tragic: A statement issued on Tuesday from The Fordham Company, which produces the factual series, spoke of the 'heartbreak' suffered by show's cast and crew

Northern Territory personality David Connolly, who manages the Tipperary Group of Stations, also added a tribute on social media.

'Willow was a born and bred Territorian and drove and chased and caught most things possible,' he wrote.

'We lost a great man and a good friend in Chris 'Willow' Wilson yesterday in a Heli accident. Our thoughts are with his young family.'

Outback Wrangler, which ceased production in 2019, followed the work of helicopter pilot and animal catcher Matt Wright and his adventurous life in the Australian outback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUFqb_0eSJZtGy00
Statement: 'Matt Wright, his family and team are absolutely devastated by the tragic accident yesterday in Arnhem Land,' it read. Host Matt Wright is pictured right

Outback Wrangler launched in 2015 and screens in more than 90 countries around the world.

Wilson, described as a 'crocodile wrangler' and 'outback adventurer', lent his skills to the program, including filming episodes aboard in Indonesia.

Northern Territory police confirmed on Monday that a 34-year-old man was killed and a 28-year-old man was seriously injured in the accident.

'The survivor, a 28-year-old man, was transported to Royal Darwin Hospital,' Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson said.

Police were advised of the crash shortly before 11am and dispatched the nearest officers at Goulburn Island to attend the location on King River, several hours away by boat.

CareFlight also dispatched a rescue helicopter, and the Australian Rescue Coordination Centre, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and NT WorkSafe were also advised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i97eW_0eSJZtGy00
Host Matt Wright said in his own statement: 'Our love and thoughts are with Chris' wife Danielle and two little boys Ted and Austin as well as the families and friends of Chris and Seb during this incredibly tough time'

Authorities reached the site on Monday afternoon.

The survivor was transported to Royal Darwin Hospital.

Investigations into the crash are under way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcuKF_0eSJZtGy00
Popular: Outback Wrangler, which ceased production in 2019, followed the work of helicopter pilot and animal catcher Matt Wright and his adventurous life in the Australian outback

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Baby girl died after husky dog attack at Ostler's Plantation - police

A three-month-old girl died after being attacked by what was believed to have been a husky dog, police have said. Paramedics were called to Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at 23:13 GMT on Sunday. A man and woman, aged 54 and 40, were held on suspicion of being in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Connolly
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Northern Territory#Traffic Accident#National Geographic#The Fordham Company#Arnhem Land#Territorian#Australian
Daily Mail

Sydney trains warns of even more extreme delays and cancellations TODAY - as commuters are warned to stay at home

Commuters have been told to avoid all non-essential travel as severe weather continues to impact Sydney's rail network amid torrential flooding, landslips and trees falling on tracks. Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott said people should rethink their travel plans with delays and cancellations expected this week. Crews will...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Shropshire Star

Train driver ‘sent message about Murray Walker death’ moments before crash

Phillip Hollis, 59, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting endangering people’s safety. A train driver who crashed into the buffers of a station sent a message about the death of commentator Murray Walker moments before the collision, a court has heard. Former Merseyrail...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fisherman lost balance before deadly fall, probe finds

A crewman from a Shetland fishing boat who died when he fell overboard lost his balance while carrying out a repair, an official probe has ruled. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its interim report into the death of Joseph Lacaste in February last year. The MAIB says...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

308K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy