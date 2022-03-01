ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne's sister city relationship with St Petersburg is set to be SCRAPPED over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Callum Godde
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Melbourne's sister city relationship with St Petersburg could be suspended, as calls grow for it to be completely scrapped over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Victoria's Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has added his voice to calls for the City of Melbourne to cut ties with Russia's second largest city, after the nation launched a ground and aerial attack on neighbouring Ukraine.

Victoria's Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has called for Melbourne's council to cut ties with Russia's second largest city after the nation invaded Ukraine (pictured, a Melbourne pro-Ukraine protest)

'It's not a reflection of the people of St Petersburg, many who do not support that war, but it is sending a message to the Russian government,' he told reporters on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian-Australian has family living in the war zone near Kharkiv in the country's northeast, close to the Russian border.

Mr Guy earlier published a text from his cousin describing the 'horror' of the last four days.

'Praying this war will end immediately. Every morning (I) write to all (my) acquaintances, friends, relatives (to) find out if everyone is alive,' it read.

'But despite all this horror, we believe in a bright future. We believe that we will restore all cities, infrastructure, economy and we will live happily in peace.'

Melbourne's sister city relationship with St Petersburg could be suspended, as calls grow for it to be completely scrapped over Russia's invasion of Ukraine (pictured, an anti-war protest in St Petersburg)

Melbourne and St Petersburg established the partnership in 1989, when the Russian city was still known as Leningrad and before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of Melbourne, said the status of the partnership could first be raised during a meeting on Tuesday night.

'I can't reveal anything that might happen this evening but it can be considered,' she told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

'We actually have a full-scale review underway of all our sister city relationships.'

It is expected a motion suspending the sister city partnership will be voted on during the council meeting from 5.30pm.

Melbourne's other sister cities include Japan's Osaka, China's Tianjin, Greece's Thessaloniki, United States' Boston and Italy's Milan.

Person
Matthew Guy
#St Petersburg#City Of Melbourne#Sister City#Russian#Ukrainian
