Public Safety

Baby boy is found FOUR HOURS after man stole a car with the infant sitting in the back

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

An 11-month-old baby boy who was missing for nearly four hours in Melbourne's south after a man stole a car with the infant sitting inside has been found safe and well.

The baby had been inside the back of a white 2013 Toyota Rav 4 before it was stolen from Putt Grove in Keysborough at 2.10pm on Tuesday.

Police say the child's mother had briefly exited the car while leaving the engine running before an unknown man jumped into the driver's seat and took off with the baby still onboard.

The baby and the Toyota were later found in Cranbourne about 5.40pm and a man was arrested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oNiR_0eSJZTWC00
Police are searching for this man after an 11-month-old baby went missing in Melbourne's south

'I can safely say that we have located the child safe and well and he's in the process of being returned to mum and dad now,' Inspector Fiona Halford told reporters.

'I just cannot thank the public enough. It was a member of the general public who had identified police of the location and subsequently police attended that location and found the child safe and well.'

Police earlier released images of a man they wished to speak to and a car similar to the one stolen.

Investigations are ongoing and a 46-year-old man is assisting police with their inquiries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9FwS_0eSJZTWC00
The baby had been inside a white 2013 Toyota Rav 4 before it was stolen from Putt Grove in Keysborough at 2.10pm on Tuesday (pictured is similar vehicle to the one stolen)

Daily Mail

