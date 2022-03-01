ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilac Festival returns to Rochester’s Highland Park this May

By Staff Report
 6 days ago
The Lilac Festival is returning to Rochester’s Highland Park this May with new events and old favorites for the whole family to enjoy.

The 124th annual Lilac Festival at Highland Park will be held over three weekends: May 6-8, May 12-15, and May 19-22. The Lilac Parade will be held on Saturday, May 7 for the first time after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rochester First.

The “Health & Wellness Experience” is making its debut at this year’s festival- the event will include a wide array of fitness classes and an adjacent expo featuring wellness products and services.

The 2022 Lilac Festival organizers say they are consulting with local and state officials to determine COVID-19 protocols for the festivities.

More information and a full event schedule can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

