ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

In Brief: 'Yellowstone' season 4 coming to Peacock; Big numbers for 'Euphoria' finale, and more

wjtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth season of Yellowstone will come home to Peacock on March 28. The first three seasons of the hit series can be binged in their entirety on the streaming service, so the announcement wasn't exactly a surprise but it'll be well received by latecomers to the drama who still need...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Yellowstone' Season 5 to Air in Two Parts on Paramount+

Big news Yellowstone fans: The Wall Street Journal reports that the hit Western series will be returning for an extended fifth season, splitting the upcoming episodes into two parts. ViacomCBS has just announced that Yellowstone's fifth season will add four additional episodes, extending the upcoming season to fourteen episodes, which will be split into two installments, each consisting of seven episodes. The additional episodes and split format will also serve to promote series creator Taylor Sheridan's new spin-off shows, announced during the company's recent investor call.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

This Important 'Yellowstone' Season 5 News Hints That Jimmy Is Coming Back

Yellowstone is still going strong. In early February, Paramount Network announced that season 5 of Yellowstone is officially happening. Shortly after, news broke that its prequel 1883 will have more new episodes. What’s more, a new series, 1932, will follow a different generation of the Duttons. Amid this exciting expansion to the Yellowstone franchise, the previously announced spin-off 6666 has yet to release major news, and it might be for a good reason.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Waterston
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Alison Sudol
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Zendaya
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Jude Law
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Taylor Sheridan
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.
MOVIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Yellowstone Spinoff 1883 Gets More Episodes, New Prequel 1932 Greenlit

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is keeping the wagon train rolling for a while longer: “The next chapter” of Yellowstone‘s prequel spinoff 1883 will debut later this year, the streaming service announced Tuesday. At the time of the announcement, it was unclear whether the streamer was referring to more Season 1 episodes or a Season 2 renewal. The original Season 1 order was for nine episodes. In addition, Paramount+ has ordered to series another Yellowstone prequel, titled 1932. Per an official release, the offshoot of the popular drama will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Peacock#Abc Audio#Hbo#Pay Tv#Paramount#Euphoria#Dark
Cinema Blend

Yellowstone Season 5: Quick Things We Know About The Next Season

Given that Yellowstone is only 10 weeks long, that almost automatically means fans are spending at least 42 weeks of the year lacking any and all Dutton content. (At least when it comes to new episodes, since linear marathons and streaming binge sessions are never far away.) Thankfully, Paramount Network finally announced the renewal and impending arrival of Yellowstone Season 5, giving fans a reason to celebrate in the aftermath of Season 4. Granted, the news wasn’t exactly unexpected, given the neo-western drama’s massive rise in ratings from season to season, but it was welcomed all the same, considering the cable network held off from announcing anything until a full month in the new year had passed.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Series Renewed for Fifth and Final Season Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Just hours ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that its Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The announcement was made via the show's official Twitter account, which tweeted a photo and teased, "Season 5, and step on it," before confirming that Season 5 will mark the last for the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Collider

'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1932' Ordered at Paramount+, Will Focus on a New Generation of the Dutton Family

Besides announcing a new season of the Yellowstone prequel spinoff 1883, Paramount+ has also confirmed the streaming platform is expanding the Dutton family saga with yet another spinoff series, 1932. Set during the alcohol prohibition in the United States and the Great Depression, 1932 will follow a new generation of the Duttons as they established the ranch dynasty of the family.
TV SERIES
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Law & Order: Jesse L. Martin Addresses Potential Return to NBC Revival

There are plenty of familiar faces headed to NBC’s Law & Order revival, but will Jesse L. Martin‘s Detective Ed Green be one of them? During a Thursday appearance on the CBS’ The Talk (which you can check out below), Martin — who as an original cast member of The CW’s The Flash still plays Joe West — addressed the possibility of reprising his role as the Law & Order detective, whom he played from Seasons 10 through 18. “I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will,” Martin said before...
TV SERIES
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy