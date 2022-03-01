Cal Alumni Dinner

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

The Cal Alumni Club of Oakmont will be hosting its March dinner on March 17 at the Saddle Club. The price of $50 will include a...

www.kenwoodpress.com

Times-Republican

Pasta dinner thank you

The Marshalltown Bobcat High School Marching Band would like to thank the patrons and community that donated and supported this year’s Bobcat Band Pasta Dinner fundraiser. It was a pleasure serving and watching the community come together to support this great cause. We thank the following sponsors: Augustine Company, Hy-Vee Food Stores, Alley Automotive, State Farm Insurance, Hermanson Orthodontics, The Cabinet Shoppe, Luethje Auto Sales, Mitchell Family Funeral Services, KFJB, United Bank and Trust, Stucky’s Vacuum Store and More, Donco Air Distribution, Hometown Veterinarian, Lowe’s Flowers, Shomo-Madsen Insurance, Marshalltown Company, Dr. Theron Schutte, Lennox Employees Credit Union, Pinnacle Bank, Structural Engineers, Adland Engraving and Screenprint, Midwest Frame and Gallery, The Old Timer Tavern, Stover Controls, Electric Supply of Marshalltown, Clark Dentistry, Wild Cleaners and Junk Removal, Joel Duden, Liz Jurgensen, Wal-Mart, and Barilla America.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Fremont Tribune

Area businesses honored at dinner

ASHLAND – An orchard near Union, a farm and pumpkin patch by Avoca, and a physical therapy business were recently honored by the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council. The three businesses received 2022 Business Recognition awards by the council at a dinner at Round the Bend Steakhouse in...
ASHLAND, NE
Record-Journal

Annual awards dinner

Join the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce for its Annual Awards Dinner, Thursday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. at Aria Banquet Facility, 45 Murphy Road, Prospect. The fee to attend is $60 per person. RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 22 via the chamber website, cheshirechamber.org, or by calling 203-272-2345.
PROSPECT, CT
KATU.com

Bare Minimum Dinners

The Author of "Bare Minimum Dinners" and The Food Director at Real Simple Magazine, Jenna Helwig made a simple and delicious Spinach Calzone. Click here for more about Jenna.
RECIPES
Grazia

Would You Fall Out With A Friend If They Let Your Child Eat A Slice Of Birthday Cake?

What we feed our children says a lot about us. Some equate sugary foods with love, and ply their kids with cake and sweets to make them happy. Some see the news about sugar being a causal factor in many health conditions, and keep their children sugar-free, so they’ll grow up healthy. But are we too entrenched in either mindset, and is there a point where ‘happy’ meets ‘healthy’ on the VENN diagram of children’s nutrition?
KIDS
DFW Community News

Homemade Dinner Rolls

Dinner is in the oven, the table is set… and then you realize you’re fresh out of rolls. Let our homemade dinner rolls recipe save the day!. I am a sucker for freshly baked rolls, steaming from the oven, butter melting as soon as it’s spread on–yum!
RECIPES

