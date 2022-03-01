ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden introduces Kamala Harris as ‘the PRESIDENT’ in White House speech before claiming it was a joke

By Kaylee Pugliese
The US Sun
 7 days ago

FIRST Lady Jill Biden introduced Vice President Kamala Harris as the president of the United States.

During a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Monday, she claimed she was joking after correcting herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3Xlf_0eSJYQlO00
First Lady Jill Biden accidentally called Vice President Kamala Harris as the president of the United States Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yvgr_0eSJYQlO00
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a Black History Month celebration event at the White House Credit: Getty

She began with introductory remarks for the vice president.

"As many of you know, our vice president's historic path to the White House began before she could even walk, marching with her parents in the Civil Rights movement, or at least being pushed in a stroller. Since then, she has dedicated her life to pursuing justice and opportunity for all," she said. "She is a partner to Joe, especially on issues like voting rights, and is proud to be the first, but not the last."

Biden then began to announce Harris as the president of the United States, but caught herself.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the president of – the vice president of the United States," the first lady said.

Laughs swept through the crowd including her husband.

“I just said that to make you laugh," she said.

This event was attended by Rev. Jesse Jackson, MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus including Reps. James C. Clyburn (D-S.C.) among others.

"Black history is American history. Black culture is American culture," President Biden said during his remarks.

Jill Biden also sent a message of support to Ukraine by wearing a face mask with a sunflower, the country's national flower.

A video of a Ukrainian woman telling Russian soldiers to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so flowers would grow after they died in battle went viral recently, and the first lady's act of solidarity comes the day after she urged anyone whose mental health was suffering due to the conflict in Ukraine to reach out for help, the Daily Mail reported.

President Biden spoke about the crisis in Ukraine at the event assuring Americans they should not be worried at the prospect of nuclear war.

The president is scheduled to give the State of the Union address on Tuesday where he will likely address Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruZVN_0eSJYQlO00
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at an event to celebrate Black History Month Credit: AFP

