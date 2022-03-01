Hyperloop project changes course

Virgin Hyperloop has ditched plans for a passenger transport system after firing 111 of its employees.The firm will instead focus exclusively on cargo transportation, following its 2018 partnership with supply chain firm DP World to create DP World Cargospeed.It is a major upset for hopes of developing a next-generation mass transit system capable of transporting people through vacuum tubes at more than 1,000 kilometres per hour – a concept first envisioned by Elon Musk in 2012.The latest layoffs by Virgin Hyperloop come amid cost concerns for the Richard Branson-funded venture, together with limited interest in the technology.A spokesperson told the...
