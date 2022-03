CASPER, Wyo. -- The 4th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team will have to wait until next week to see if they get an at-large bid to the NJCAA national tournament after the Cougars fell to Eastern Wyoming College in the semifinals of the Region IX tournament in Casper, Wyoming, 69-49. WNCC, 27-2, show 26 percent from the field and 21 percent from beyond the arc in suffering only their second loss in the season.

