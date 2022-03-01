ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Vladimir Putin & Steven Seagal’s odd friendship from martial arts events together to actor calling him ‘brother’

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 7 days ago
THE seemingly close friendship between Vladimir Putin and actor Steven Seagal has made headlines as the Russian President's invasion of Ukraine escalates.

The unlikely duo has had a friendship for many years with Seagal reportedly calling the Russian leader his "brother" in previous interviews.

Many people were asking questions about Steven Seagal's strange friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin Credit: AFP
A photo shared on social media claimed that Seagal had joined Russia's military Credit: AFP

Following Putin's invasion of Ukraine, videos shared on social media claimed to show the veteran actor participating in Russia's military operations.

A screenshot of a bogus tweet was shared by podcaster Joe Rogan, among others, that falsely claimed Seagal had been "spotted by intelligence agencies" while fighting alongside Russian forces near the Hostomel military airfield.

Rogan shared the image on Instagram, nothing how ridiculous "this f**ked up movie we're living through."

However, the post was eventually removed.

"I deleted my earlier post about Steven Seagal being in Ukraine because it was a parody, which isn't surprising, but honestly it wouldn't be surprising if it was true either," he wrote in another post.

"He was banned from Ukraine in 2017 because he was labeled as a national security threat. I, like all of you, hope the tragic situation is resolved there quickly."

The image being spread around featured Seagal in army gear, which was actually from his 2017 film Cartels.

Seagal eventually shared his thoughts amid the invasion, telling Fox News: "Most of us have friends and family in Russia and Ukraine.

Follow our Ukraine Russia invasion live blog for the very latest news and updates...

"I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.

"My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live and thrive together in peace."

Seagal has called Putin "one of the greatest living world leaders" and had previously defended the president's actions in Crimea during an interview with the state-run newspaper, Rossiskaya Gazeta.

The actor went on to say he considers Putin "a friend, would like to consider him a brother."

ODD FRIENDSHIP

The two have bonded over their shared love of martial arts and Seagal was even granted Russian citizenship in 2016.

At that point in their friendship, the actor had visited Russia several times and had accompanied the president to multiple martial arts events.

In 2018 Seagal was appointed as Russia's special envoy to the US. His position was to "facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public, and youth exchanges," said the Foreign Ministry.

As Rogan said in his post, Ukraine had banned Seagal from entering the country for five years back in 2017, because the actor was a "threat" to national security.

INVASION CONTINUES

Meanwhile, Russia's military assault on Ukraine is entering its fifth day after Putin ordered nuclear forces on increased alert. Determined troops in Kyiv have held onto the capital and other major cities for now.

Loud explosions from airstrikes continue to rock the capital city. Dramatic video showed the night sky lit up, as a huge 40-mile column of Russian tanks was earlier seen advancing to the city.

Air raid sirens blared out across the city as police officers hurried people to shelters.

Putin's troops are believed to be looking to surround Kyiv after earlier attacks by advanced forces were repelled in fierce battles.

Kyiv was bracing itself for a further onslaught after the Russians unleashed hell on Ukraine's second city Kharkiv using deadly cluster bombs.

In Kyiv, many were preparing for a fresh assault with makeshift barricades dotting the streets.

Residents in the city remained defiant in the face of the onslaught.

"We will greet them with Molotov cocktails and bullets to the head," said bank employee Viktor Rudnichenko.

"The only flowers they might get from us will be for their grave."

Seagal received Russian citizenship in 2016 and has been a special envoy for the country since 2018 Credit: Alamy
In 2017, Seagal was banned entry to the Ukraine for five years Credit: Getty

