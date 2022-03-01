ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman wins state wrestling title

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMeyq_0eSJWtoF00

POCATELLO — Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman completed an amazing run this season with a state title.

Zimmerman pinned district rival and fellow junior Kadence Beck of Highland in 3:10 in the 113-pound final at the Idaho state tournament Saturday at Holt Arena to cap a 30-1 season. Zimmerman pinned her semifinal opponent in 10 seconds.

“She had a fantastic tournament,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “The neat thing about Skyla is watching her development the past three or four years. How much she has grown and she’s wrestled in some tough competition. It’s been really exciting to watch. It’s pretty cool to be part of that.”

Skyla's sister, Keira Zimmerman, placed third at 106 pounds.

For the Moscow boys, Isaiah Murphy (195) and Diego Deaton (145) placed sixth in Class 4A.

“Anytime you can get on the medal stand at the state tournament is an accomplishment,” Amos said.

Third-place finishes in Class 2A went to Potlatch’s Eli Prather (152) and Izack McNeal (170).

Potlatch’s Tyson Tucker (160) took fourth. The Loggers’ Hayley McNeal (145) placed sixth in the girls competition.

In the boys team standings, Moscow was 20th of 26 Class 4A teams with 20 points. In Class 2A, Potlatch came in 16th out of 42 teams with 59 points.

In the girls team standings, Moscow was seventh of 45 teams with 39.5 points. Potlatch was 38th with four points.

CLASS 4A

Moscow

145 — Diego Deaton 2-3 (sixth). 195 — Isaiah Murphy 2-3 (sixth). Girls 106 — Keira Zimmerman 3-1 (third). Girls 113 — Skyla Zimmerman 3-0 (first).

CLASS 2A

Potlatch

152 — Eli Prather 4-1 (third). 160 — Tyson Tucker 4-2 (fourth). 170 — Izack McNeal 4-1 (third). Girls 145 — Hayley McNeal 1-3 (sixth).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moscow, ID
Moscow, ID
Sports
City
Potlatch, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
FOXBusiness

TikTok crackdown: 8 attorneys general investigating social media app

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with seven other state attorneys general, on Wednesday announced an investigation into TikTok's impact on young users' mental health. The investigation comes as state attorneys general and members of Congress crack down on the negative effects of social media on children, particularly after two...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Loggers#Tyson Tucker 4 2#Izack Mcneal 4 1 Lrb
The Hill

Biden admin sanctions Kremlin spokesman, more oligarchs

The Biden administration on Thursday announced sanctions on eight prominent Russians with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin , leveling additional penalties on Moscow for invading Ukraine. The White House announced plans to impose full blocking sanctions on Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, whose $600 million yacht was seized by...
POTUS
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
770
Followers
89
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy