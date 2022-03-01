Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman wins state wrestling title

POCATELLO — Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman completed an amazing run this season with a state title.

Zimmerman pinned district rival and fellow junior Kadence Beck of Highland in 3:10 in the 113-pound final at the Idaho state tournament Saturday at Holt Arena to cap a 30-1 season. Zimmerman pinned her semifinal opponent in 10 seconds.

“She had a fantastic tournament,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “The neat thing about Skyla is watching her development the past three or four years. How much she has grown and she’s wrestled in some tough competition. It’s been really exciting to watch. It’s pretty cool to be part of that.”

Skyla's sister, Keira Zimmerman, placed third at 106 pounds.

For the Moscow boys, Isaiah Murphy (195) and Diego Deaton (145) placed sixth in Class 4A.

“Anytime you can get on the medal stand at the state tournament is an accomplishment,” Amos said.

Third-place finishes in Class 2A went to Potlatch’s Eli Prather (152) and Izack McNeal (170).

Potlatch’s Tyson Tucker (160) took fourth. The Loggers’ Hayley McNeal (145) placed sixth in the girls competition.

In the boys team standings, Moscow was 20th of 26 Class 4A teams with 20 points. In Class 2A, Potlatch came in 16th out of 42 teams with 59 points.

In the girls team standings, Moscow was seventh of 45 teams with 39.5 points. Potlatch was 38th with four points.

CLASS 4A

Moscow

145 — Diego Deaton 2-3 (sixth). 195 — Isaiah Murphy 2-3 (sixth). Girls 106 — Keira Zimmerman 3-1 (third). Girls 113 — Skyla Zimmerman 3-0 (first).

CLASS 2A

Potlatch

152 — Eli Prather 4-1 (third). 160 — Tyson Tucker 4-2 (fourth). 170 — Izack McNeal 4-1 (third). Girls 145 — Hayley McNeal 1-3 (sixth).