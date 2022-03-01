ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approves Carvykti for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

pharmacytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajority of heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma administered ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; Carvykti) achieved deep responses after 18-months follow-up. The FDA has granted approval to ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; Carvykti) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) following 4 or more prior lines of therapy, including...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
EverydayHealth.com

What Happens if Multiple Sclerosis Goes Untreated?

In many chronic conditions, the way the disease will progress over months or years is relatively predictable. That’s not the case with multiple sclerosis (MS); while some people with the disease may be only mildly impacted over years or even decades, others may lose their ability to walk, speak, or swallow over time. And many are affected cognitively, meaning their ability to think, focus, and remember may be impaired, making it difficult to hold down a job.
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves use of Eli Lilly drug for heart failure patients

The FDA approved Eli Lilly's Jardiance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the agency said Feb. 24. The drug was originally approved by the FDA in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It is also approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
WKRC

FDA approves first app to deliver insulin doses

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin. Tandem Diabetes Care, which created the app, says it connects to...
verywellhealth.com

How Kidney Failure Is Diagnosed

Kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease, means the kidneys aren't functioning enough for you to survive without treatment like a transplant or dialysis. If you’ve been living with chronic kidney disease, your healthcare provider has likely been monitoring your kidney function and your health. Acute renal failure is sudden kidney failure that happens within several hours to days.
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
Seeking Alpha

Agios Pharmaceuticals With FDA Approval Is A Buy

Pyrukynd (mitapivat) was approved by the FDA on February 17. Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) specializes in creating therapies for diseases related to cellular metabolism. Its first approved drug was Idhifa, which was approved for treating IDH mutation driven cancers, in 2017. That was followed by approval of Tibsovo for acute myeloid leukemia in 2018. In 2021 Agios sold its cancer therapy division to Servier for about $2 billion in order to concentrate on genetically defined diseases. On February 17, 2022, Agios announced that Pyrukynd (mitapivat) had been approved by the FDA for treatment of Pyruvate Kinase deficiency.
Metro International

FDA approves CTI BioPharma’s bone marrow cancer drug

(Reuters) – CTI BioPharma Corp said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for treating adult patients with a type of bone marrow cancer who also have low blood platelet count. The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK...
Union Democrat

Leukemia cure raises hope for more patients

PITTSBURGH — Bill Ludwig and Doug Olson's own immune cells cured them from cancer. In 2010, the two men were battling a type of blood cancer called chronic lymphocytic leukemia that was once deemed incurable. Both had undergone several rounds of traditional treatments, but their cancer kept coming back....
scitechdaily.com

Human Spinal Cord Implants: Breakthrough May Enable People With Paralysis To Walk Again

In world-first, Tel Aviv University researchers engineer human spinal cord implants for treating paralysis. The researchers from Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology engineered functional human spinal cord tissues, from human materials and cells, and implanted them in lab models that featured chronic paralysis, successfully restoring walking abilities in 80% of tests.
KGUN 9

Tezspire: New FDA approved treatment for severe asthma

AstraZeneca and Amgen are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend. Asthma is a public health issue with rates increasing every year in the U.S. Of the 25 million people living with asthma in the U.S., there are more than 1 million Americans living with the most severe form of the disease, which can make breathing challenging and significantly limit lung function. Tezspire™(tezepelumab-ekko) is the first and only biologic approved for severe asthma without phenotypic or biomarker limitations. Tezspire was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. Tezspire is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus. Tezspire is contraindicated in patients who have known hypersensitivity to tezepelumab-ekko or any of its excipients. Tezspire now offers a new treatment option for individuals living with severe asthma to potentially get the treatment they need – and deserve.
Seeking Alpha

AbbVie seeks FDA approval for fourth indication of cariprazine

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced Tuesday it submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the antipsychotic medication cariprazine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking its approval for major depressive disorder (MDD). The company seeks FDA clearance for cariprazine as an adjunctive therapy for patients with MDD who are...
Nature.com

Monoclonal proteinuria predicts progression risk in asymptomatic multiple myeloma with a free light chain ratio â‰¥100

A baseline involved to uninvolved free light chain ratio (FLCr) â‰¥100 with involved FLC"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰mg/dL is a multiple myeloma (MM)-defining event (MDE). However, multimeric light chain aggregates may contribute to increased FLC levels and impair renal light chain clearance. Therefore, we conducted a retrospective study to assess the association between urine monoclonal protein (uMCP) excretion and the risk of progression. We included 822 asymptomatic MM patients withÂ an elevated MDE as the onlyÂ MDE (n"‰="‰120 with FLCr â‰¥100, n"‰="‰702 with FLC"‰<"‰100). Patients with a FLC"‰â‰¥"‰100 were grouped based on 24-h uMCP excretion (â‰¥200"‰mg/24"‰h [n"‰="‰35], <200"‰mg/24"‰h [n"‰="‰85]). The 2-year risk of progression to symptomatic MM or light chain (AL) amyloidosis was significantly higher in patients with uMCP excretion â‰¥200 versus <200"‰mg/24"‰h (36.2% versus 13.5%, respectively; HR 2.79, 95%CI 1.57"“4.96, p"‰<"‰0.001). However, the progression risk was similar in patients with a baseline FLCr <100 versus FLC"‰â‰¥"‰100 with uMCP <200"‰mg/24"‰h (log rank p"‰="‰0.127). We showed that increased uMCP excretion in the setting of a FLCr â‰¥100 is an unfavorable prognostic marker. This underscores the importance of conducting a diagnostic 24-h urine assessment and may help refine the subset of patients warranting therapy if the FLCr is the only MDE.
