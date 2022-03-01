ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious moment a cow washes up on a Gold Coast beach - ALIVE - after 'one-in-a-1000 year rain bomb' sparked flood crisis

By Ashlea Knickel
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Baffled residents have discovered a cow washed up on the beach - alive - in the wake of Queensland's flood crisis.

Gold Coast locals found a cow roaming Duranbah Beach on Tuesday morning and assumed it had floated down from a flooded Tweed Heads paddock.

Locals have been driven cow-crazy over the last five days after three dead cattle were discovered on nearby Mermaid Beach and Broadbeach among flood debris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ct2O0_0eSJVE6100
Gold Coast locals spotted a cow roaming Duranbah beach on Tuesday morning and assumed it floated down from a flooded Tweed Heads paddock

However residents were shocked on Tuesday when a cow washed onto the beach and began exploring.

The adventurous cow first took a walk along the beach before venturing into headlands and crossing roads.

Authorities believe the bovine was swept away from the Murwillumbah area by floodwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZum0_0eSJVE6100
The adventurous cow first took a walk along the beach before venturing into headlands and crossing roads
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1237rt_0eSJVE6100
A front end loader was used to clear away a dead cow that washed up on a Gold Coast beach over the weekend

However the cows are far from the only animals affected by the floods.

RSPCA Queensland said they have received 510 animal rescue calls from Brisbane, Logan, Scenic Rim, Toowoomba, Somerset, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Gympie council areas since Wednesday last week.

323 animals have entered RSPCA's hospitals since then, 84 of which were brought in on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QU8Yw_0eSJVE6100
323 animals have entered RSPCA's hospitals since then, 84 of which were brought in on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeD07_0eSJVE6100
RSPCA Queensland said they have received 510 animal rescue calls since Wednesday last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejwQl_0eSJVE6100
RSPCA staff and volunteers have rescued and cared for flood-stricken animals since Wednesday last week

Spokesperson Emma Lagoon said due to limited resources the RSPCA wasn't able to respond to all calls for help.

'It's been a tough time for our rescue teams. Like many others, we've been limited with our ability to get to every call for help due to flooded roads and staff and volunteers also stranded. Our Rescue Units can only get to places the roads will let us,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcAzn_0eSJVE6100
An RSPCA Queensland worker nurses a wet joey who was rescued from southeast Queensland's floods
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBbE3_0eSJVE6100
RSPCA have received calls from Brisbane, Logan, Scenic Rim, Toowoomba, Somerset, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Gympie council areas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcLsw_0eSJVE6100
An RSPCA spokeswoman said staff and volunteers were working hard to care for injured animals

'Sadly we are now seeing more deceased animals that couldn't survive the weather event, it's just devastating.'

Some RSPCA shelters have been forced to close due to power outages and road damage but Ms Lagoon confirmed all sheltered animals are safe.

Southeast Queensland is currently in the grips of the worst flooding event the state as seen since 2011 with eight lives lost so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSgdE_0eSJVE6100
A koala being nursed back to health by an RSPCA worker after being rescued from floodwater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1QfP_0eSJVE6100
Some RSPCA shelters have been forced to close due to power outages and road damage but Ms Lagoon confirmed all sheltered animals are safe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOZJb_0eSJVE6100
Staff and volunteers at RSPCA Queensland are working hard to rescue animals - big and small - from southeast Queensland's floods

All Gold Coast beaches have been closed due to debris and dangerous conditions.

80 roads have also been closed in the Coast/Tweed Heads region with estimates of flood damage costs nearing that of Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Hundreds of motorists are stranded on the M1 highway south of Queensland's border in the Tweed region due to the road closures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZ7MY_0eSJVE6100
RSPCA Queensland have received hundreds of calls to help animals injured in recent floods
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Flqif_0eSJVE6100
An RSPCA worker cares for a wet koala after it was rescued from southeast Queensland's floodwater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYoiq_0eSJVE6100
RSPCA Queensland said flood damage and limited resources had prevented them from answering every animal distress call

Sunshine Coast man Dene Smedley told the ABC he and other motorists have been trapped since 2pm Monday.

'There's kids and elderly people and we're just sitting around waiting for somebody to tell us what's going on,' he said.

'We've got water behind us and water in front of us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lajkc_0eSJVE6100
Residents in the Tweed Region have been stranded due to flood damaged roads in the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWm4e_0eSJVE6100
Tweed Council has warned residents to ration water as the town only has access to a two-day supply while water treatment facilities are repaired

Road damage caused by floodwater has also trapped residents in the Tweed area.

Tweed Shire Council Mayor Chris Cherry has urged locals to be considerate of their water usage as they only have a two-day supply left.

'We can't treat water at the moment and so although the most tempting thing for everybody to do is hose everything down, we've only got two days' supply of water,' she said.

'It's going to take two days to repair our water treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yFo9_0eSJVE6100
Tweed Shire Council Mayor Chris Cherry has urged locals to be considerate of their water usage as they only have a two-day supply left

AUSTRALIAN WEATHER CRISIS: THE LATEST

Lismore has reported its first death of the flooding crisis

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has branded the floods enveloping Brisbane and north-eastern NSW a 'weather bomb'

200mm of rain is expected to hit Sydney over six hours on Tuesday afternoon, with forecasters predicting the effects of the storm to be hit about 6pm

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says 1,000 rescues have taken place in the state over the past 24 hours

The Navy has been involved in harrowing helicopter rescues from the roofs of houses across central and northern NSW

Dozens of Brisbane suburbs have been inundated again with floodwaters as the Brisbane River peaked once more this morning

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

