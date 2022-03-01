ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applebee’s bringing back ‘Flapjack Fundraisers’

By Harrison Gereau
 6 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – What better way to celebrate National Pancake Day than bringing back “Flapjack Fundraisers” at local Applebee’s locations? That’s right, T.L. Cannon Companies, owner of 58 Applebee’s in the Capital Region and beyond, announced Tuesday the popular youth fundraising program is returning, with registration officially opened as of March 1.

Since the program began in 2008, youth groups have raised nearly $1.5 million for their organizations hosting Flapjack Fundraisers at Applebee’s. On top of ticket sales, groups are also encouraged to raise money through 50/50 raffles, basket raffles, and more.

“We have been eager to start our Flapjack Fundraisers again and are excited that the day is finally here,” said Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, T.L. Cannon Companies. “Serving the neighborhoods is our brand passion and this is a program that allows us to do just that. We can’t wait to see our local youth back in our restaurants, serving-up pancakes on the weekends while raising some funds!”

Flapjack Fundraisers are open to all non-profit youth organizations and are held on either Saturday or Sunday mornings depending on restaurant location. Eligible groups market their event, sell tickets at a price of their choosing, and run the entire fundraiser themselves- from seating supporters to serving guests.

Participating Applebee’s locations include those in Upstate New York, Connecticut, and Sayre, Pennsylvania. In the Capital District, those include:

  • Glenmont , located at 291 Route 9W
  • Glenville , at 268 Saratoga Road
  • Greenbush Commons , 594 N. Greenbush Road, Rensselaer
  • Hudson , at 420 Fairview Avenue
  • Latham , 555 Troy Schenectady Road
  • Queensbury , 255 Quaker Road
  • Saratoga Springs , 3 Lowes Drive
  • Schenectady , at 2400 Cambridge Road

To register and host your own Flapjack Fundraiser, you’ll need to provide Applebee’s with organization information, choose a location, tell what your event will benefit, select a ticket price, and offer your preferred event date. Applications are currently available online, on T.L. Cannon’s community website .

