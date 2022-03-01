ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ralph Ahn, Korean actor who played the friendly neighbor Tran in New Girl, has passed away at 95... as stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone pay tribute

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The comedy world is in mourning on Monday, with the news that character actor Ralph Ahn, best known for playing the kind, silent neighbor Tran on New Girl, has passed away.

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles confirmed Ahn's passing at 95 years of age, while Korean news outlet YNA reported he was recently hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

Ahn's New Girl co-stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone all paid tribute to Ahn on social media Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3nDQ_0eSJTE1b00
RIP: The comedy world is in mourning on Monday, with the news that character actor Ralph Ahn, best known for playing the kind, silent neighbor Tran on New Girl, has passed away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIOs5_0eSJTE1b00
Confirmed: The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles confirmed Ahn's passing at 95 years of age, while Korean news outlet YNA reported he was recently hospitalized for an undisclosed illness

Ahn only appeared in seven episodes of New Girl as Tran, a friendly grandfather-type figure to Nick Miller (Jake Johnson)... though Tran and Nick rarely actually spoke.

Tran only had two lines in the whole series, in Season 2 when he called Nick, 'a huge baby and in the seventh and final season when he told Russell (Dermot Mulroney) to just, 'Drive.'

Still, Tran often helped Nick through some of his toughest times with his cheerful demeanor and his facial expressions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uvf5C_0eSJTE1b00
Tran: Ahn only appeared in seven episodes of New Girl as Tran, a friendly grandfather-type figure to Nick Miller (Jake Johnson)... though Tran and Nick rarely actually spoke

Johnson shared photos of Ahn from the show on Instagram, adding, 'RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends.'

Johnson's co-star Zooey Deschanel commented on his post, adding a crying face emoji and, 'Noooooo.'

Lamorne Morris also shared snaps of Ahn from his episodes, adding, 'Damn. RIP to Ralph Ahn. He played Tran on New Girl. Always the funniest scenes in the episode. This man lived a lot of life, keep his friends and family in yall thoughts and prayers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tssU_0eSJTE1b00
RIP: Johnson shared photos of Ahn from the show on Instagram, adding, 'RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends'
No: Johnson's co-star Zooey Deschanel commented on his post, adding a crying face emoji and, 'Noooooo'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OoGgm_0eSJTE1b00
Lamorne: Lamorne Morris also shared snaps of Ahn from his episodes, adding, 'Damn. RIP to Ralph Ahn. He played Tran on New Girl. Always the funniest scenes in the episode. This man lived a lot of life, keep his friends and family in yall thoughts and prayers'

Hannah Simone shared an image from The Hollywood Reporter's obituary on her Instagram story, adding, 'Thank you #RalphAhn for being the best. You brought so much joy to our lives and helped pave the way for all the AAPI that would follow you. We love you. RIP,' with three red heart emojis.

Ahn was the son of iconic Korean political figure Ahn Chang-ho, sometimes referred to as his pen name Dosan.

His father and mother, Helen, were the first Korean married couple to immigrate to the United States in 1902.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iqto2_0eSJTE1b00
Hannah: Hannah Simone shared an image from The Hollywood Reporter's obituary on her Instagram story, adding, 'Thank you #RalphAhn for being the best. You brought so much joy to our lives and helped pave the way for all the AAPI that would follow you. We love you. RIP,' with three red heart emojis

Just three years after his father's death, when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Ahn joined the U.S. Navy to fight in the war, believed to be one of just 100 Korean-American's who served in World War II.

Upon his return to America, he followed in his older brother's footsteps - Phillip Ahn, one of the first Asian-American actors, and became an actor himself.

He appeared in small roles in 1950s and 1960s films such as Battle Circus, Prisoner of War, Battle Hymn and The Hook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVo4S_0eSJTE1b00
Actor: Upon his return to America, he followed in his older brother's footsteps - Phillip Ahn, one of the first Asian-American actors, and became an actor himself

He took a hiatus from acting in 1964, where he started teaching and coaching the varsity football team at the Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California.

He had one guest-starring role in a 1979 episode of How the West Was Won and went back on hiatus for another decade before returning to acting in the late 1980s.

He had guest-starring stints on The Golden Girls, Generations and Hunter, and was featured in movies such as Jeff Speakman's The Perfect Weapon, Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace and Panther.

Before his finale role as Tran on New Girl, he had guest-starring roles on ER, The Shield and Gilmore Girls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8p7j_0eSJTE1b00
Hiatus: He took a hiatus from acting in 1964, where he started teaching and coaching the varsity football team at the Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbMSo_0eSJTE1b00
Guest star: He had guest-starring stints on The Golden Girls (above), Generations and Hunter, and was featured in movies such as Jeff Speakman's The Perfect Weapon, Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace and Panther.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved 'New Girl' Actor Dies After Long Career

Actor Ralph Ahn, who starred as the beloved character Tran on New Girl, died on Feb. 26. He was 95. Ahn was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ahn was also the younger brother of the late character actor Philip Ahn and the son of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘New Girl’ Actor Ralph Ahn Dies at 95, ‘SVU’ Star Ned Eisenberg Dies at 65

Veteran actor Ralph Ahn, best known for his role as Tran on the Fox sitcom New Girl, has died. He was 95. Ahn played the mostly silent Tran in the hit comedy, first appearing in the show’s second season when he’s befriended by Jake Johnson‘s Nick Miller. Tran eventually becomes somewhat of a guide and mentor to Miller, who refers to him as his “magical best friend.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Ralph Ahn, New Girl's Tran, Dead at 95 — Read Jake Johnson's Tribute

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Ahn, a character actor best known for his recurring role as Tran on Fox’s New Girl, has died at the age of 95, our sister site Variety reports. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “RIP,” series star Jake Johnson wrote on Instagram. “So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines. “I loved when he was on set,” Johnson continued. “I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family [and] friends.” (Zooey Deschanel also acknowledged Ahn’s passing, commenting “Noooooo” alongside a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Syracuse.com

‘Beetlejuice 2’ movie; ‘New Girl’ actor dies; ‘1883’ ends, more ‘Yellowstone’: Buzz

It’s showtime! Slashfilm reports Brad Pitt’s Plan B company is set to produce “Beetlejuice 2″ with original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprising their roles in the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 movie. Filming is expected to begin later this year, though it’s unclear if a script, director or any other cast members are formally attached. Burton previously tried to make “Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian” in the ‘90s and another sequel in recent years with Seth Grahame-Smith, but never made it happen. Meanwhile, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are not expected to have roles, especially as Baldwin continues to face fallout over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western “Rust.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Anna Karen Dies in Fire

Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Johnson
Person
Hannah Simone
Person
Ralph Ahn
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Lamorne Morris
Person
Dermot Mulroney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean#Yna#Aapi
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Mourns the Loss of a Dear Friend: ‘He Was Finally Released From This Dreadful Alzheimer’s Prison’

“He was a great intellect and a tough player.”. “Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease,” wrote Eric Braeden after a visit with Professor Michael Meyer back in November of 2021. How right he is. The sixth leading cause of death in the United States shows no mercy whatsoever as it plunges its sufferers into dementia.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Actress Sally Kellerman Dead at 84

Veteran actress Sally Kellerman has died at the age of 84. Her son, Jack Krane, told The Hollywood Reporter that she passed away on Feb. 24 at an assisted care facility in Woodland Hills after a battle with dementia. Although perhaps best known for her Oscar-nominated role of Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s film M*A*S*H, soap fans will remember her for her brief turn as Constance Bingham on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

308K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy