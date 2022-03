Rob Gronkowski's future in the NFL is as wide open as it's ever been. The future Hall of Fame tight end is set to hit unrestricted free agency when the new league year opens up on March 16 after spending the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski originally retired from football following the 2018 season but elected to return after sitting out the 2019 campaign and join Tom Brady down in Tampa. With Brady now retired, it remains to be seen if Gronkowski will hang up his helmet for a second time or if he'll look to write another chapter by playing in 2022.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO