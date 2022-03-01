ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Meet Beke Beau, the Founder of Paint School of Makeup in Manayunk

By Eileen Smith Dallabrida
mainlinetoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeke Beau, a skilled makeup artist and the founder of the Paint School of Makeup in Manayunk, shares her personal fashion tips. Beke Beau is the founder and makeup artist at the Paint School of Makeup in Manayunk who has a strong passion for women’s fashion. SUPERSTAR CLIENTS:...

mainlinetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Chinese Makeup Artist Behind This Month’s Abstract Expressionism Shoot

Valentina Li is quick to correct me when I refer to her as a makeup artist, telling me that “face painter” feels more appropriate to her at this phase of her career. “ ‘Artist’ is too big for me at this moment,” she says humbly. It’s easy to argue otherwise after flipping through this month’s issue, which features Li’s first story for Vogue, a global portfolio styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “A colorful palette appeared in my head after I saw Gabriella’s amazing styling,” Li says of the eight different makeup looks she designed to riff on the fashion, including a standout electric pink eye that popped against a painterly Junya Watanabe top and offered the perfect compliment to a bubblegum bob constructed by hairstylist Isaac Yu. Other inspirations arrived on location at the Porcelain House in Tianjin, China: “I found a set of porcelain red lips on the wall at the entrance then I did a similar lip on [model] Xiao Wen,” she says. “I guess ideas are always around us if you pay attention.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Hepburn
Person
Nicole Miller
Person
Marlene Dietrich
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
John Travolta
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Icons#Cosmetics#Saks Fifth Avenue#Amish#Vogue
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Is Business Casual in a Graphic Isabel Marant Sweater and Baggy Trousers With Blue and Silver Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid is even stylish when she’s off duty. The model was spotted yesterday while leaving the Isabel Marant show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week after walking in the show alongside her sister Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Hadid wore a cream-colored half-zip sweater from Isabel Marant that featured an eye-catching graphic print on the front of the garment. It’s a multicolored diamond shape with the designer’s eponymous brand title’s surname etched...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
E! News

Kaley Cuoco Gives Her Thoughts on Co-Star Pete Davidson Following Kanye "Ye" West's Music Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid "Eazy" Backlash. Kaley Cuoco is anything but flighty when it comes to supporting her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson. On Thursday, March 3, the Flight Attendant actress shared some kind words for her castmate after Kanye "Ye" West, who has been vocal about his displeasure for Pete's ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, released a music video that showed a clay figure in the comedian's likeness getting kidnapped and buried alive. The visuals drew backlash on social media, with several stars publicly defending Pete.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton stuns in gorgeous beach photo as she announces exciting new venture

"Paris in love" indeed! The Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt picture with her new husband, Carter Reum, and they couldn't be more adorable. The sweet picture features the two snuggled together for the snap, with an incredibly serene and picture-perfect beach as the background. As they posed in their fabulous tropical outfits, fans immediately deemed them couple goals.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy