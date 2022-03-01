ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Signs a Formal Request to join the European Union

Cover picture for the articleUkraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a formal request to join the European Union, the country’s Prime Minister informed. The president posted photos of himself signing the EU application, which could trigger Russia even more. Russian and Ukrainian officials held their meeting on the fifth day of...

Olaf Scholz
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Petr Fiala
#Ukraine#Eu Membership#The European Union#Eu#Russian#Ukrainian#Central European#Slovenian#Czech#Nato
Sweden
Europe
Russia
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
