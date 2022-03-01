ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
The 2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The PGA Tour betting co-favorites this week are Matthias Schwab and Mark Hubbard, who come into the week at +2000 betting odds. Joseph Bramlett...

