2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

Four of the top six golfers in the world will be among those facing the challenge this week at the PGA Tour's 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. World No. 1 Jon Rahm has been one of the PGA Tour's most consistent players for well over a year, and he will be making his first appearance in the event, which tees off Thursday. He will be joined by 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational champ Rory McIlroy, ranked fifth in the world, as well as No. 4 Viktor Hovland and sixth-ranked Scottie Scheffler. Bryson DeChambeau, who won last year but has slipped to No. 12 as he deals with injuries, had to withdraw because of those issues. Still, a strong 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field, which also includes Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Will Zalatoris among many other stars, will take on a long course with water lurking everywhere.

GOLF ・ 19 HOURS AGO