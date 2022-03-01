ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring into the BBC Centenary

 6 days ago

Richard Morgan is new BBC Evening Extra presenter

BBC News NI business reporter Richard Morgan has been announced as a new presenter on BBC Evening Extra. Richard will co-present the drive-time radio programme with Tara Mills and Declan Harvey, who have presented the show since April 2020. Richard has been a reporter with BBC News NI since 2016...
Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
Tipton Catastrophe: Hundreds gather to mark centenary of factory blast

Hundreds of people have gathered to mark the 100 years since an explosion that killed 19 teenage girls. They had been handling munitions left over from World War One at a factory in Tipton, in the West Midlands, when the accident happened. Among those who turned out for the commemorative...
Ben Rich
After CBS' Bull, Another Pair Of Network TV Shows Have Been Cancelled

Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
Katty Kay Returns to BBC as US Special Correspondent for BBC Studios

Former BBC World News anchor Katty Kay is returning to the BBC as US Special Correspondent for BBC Studios, working across documentaries, podcasts and news. According to the BBC, Kay will host TV documentaries from both the US and Europe, present her own podcast series and write a weekly column for bbc.com/news. She’ll also front occasional BBC news coverage of major events, including the US midterm elections. Her first documentary project will focus on the fate of democracy in the U.S.
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel to leave BBC

Emily Maitlis has quit the BBC for commercial radio and a new political podcast after repeatedly falling foul of the corporation’s impartiality rules. Maitlis will be joined by Jon Sopel as the pair co-host a show on LBC and present the podcast together for the station’s parent company, Global.
Baby Tiger Woods, the Instagram viral video

Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
Redditch family criticise support for son before suicide

The family of a 22-year-old man who was suffering with mental health issues and took his own life claim he was failed by the local NHS. Jamie Bagagiolo, from Worcestershire, sent a text to his father just hours before he died on 31 January saying: "I just want help and they never do".
Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
Natasha Abrahart suicide: Staff 'did not ask questions' of student

University staff who had contact with a suicidal student did not ask questions or follow up emails, a court has heard. Natasha Abrahart, 20, was in her second year at the University of Bristol when she took her own life in April 2018. Her family is taking civil action against...
The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
