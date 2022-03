Deeply silly and all the better for it, the missed political targets really don’t matter. Reviewed on: Threadripper 2950X, 64GB RAM, RTX 3080 10GB. Making up your own curse words is flumblethorpingly funny, and the developers of Not for Broadcast seem to agree. Having started off with a few more conventional swears, it’s not long into the game before all sorts of wibbleclip is added to the list naughty words. This matters, because it’s your job as the vision mixer of a nightly TV news show to censor them, so as not to offend the sensitive ears of your audience. Which includes the government.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO