A new laboratory facility in Idaho stands to be the most modern structural materials testing and analysis facility in the world, supporting the deployment of new nuclear innovations, life extension and long-term operation of the U.S.’s existing fleet of nuclear reactors and new reactor concepts. The Sample Preparation Laboratory will also further enable industry and university collaboration, providing access to state-of-the-art mechanical testing and failure analysis characterization tools. The Sample Preparation Laboratory is currently the biggest Idaho National Laboratory project supported by small businesses. These...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO