Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 3/1

South-southwest winds may gust 35-45 mph (sustained 17-30 mph) this afternoon, but decrease to gusts of 20-25 mph tonight. South winds tomorrow may gust up to 35 mph (sustained 15-25 mph). Blowing & drifting snow will occur early this afternoon before the snow melts significantly with highs today at 42-52...
A wind advisory has been issued for our entire area overnight and going into Friday. We might see wind gusts at 50 mph ahead of this approaching cold front. The front will arrive between 7am and 9 am for the Hampton Roads cities. The rain should arrive with the front, by the afternoon the wind and rain should start to clear out. Check out the video forecast for more.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hope you’re enjoying the warm weather because over the next few days North Texas will see several changes in advance of a strong cold front arriving overnight on Sunday.
The good news? It’s not a washout of a weekend. If fact, the majority of the weekend looks dry.
The weather of Friday kicks off with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy south winds — up to 25 mph late in the day. High temperatures will still be unseasonably warm, topping out in the mid 70s.
On Saturday expect more of the same with warm, mostly cloudy weather with strong winds. There will be a chance for isolated showers mainly east of Interstate-35E. There will be an elevated fire danger, especially west of the Metroplex.
Now to the changes… Sunday will start off warm and windy. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours and strong/severe storms are possible by evening. As of Friday, the greatest severe threat lies northeast of DFW — along the Red River.
Things should be dry by daybreak on Monday. The afternoon will be chilly with temperatures only climbing into the 50s.
It seems ol’ man Winter can’t make up his mind – you staying? Or leaving?. A few more days of winter’s chill are what’s in store for Hampton Roads before some pleasant spring time weather takes shape next week. Winter’s chill comes with some rain...
