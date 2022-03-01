Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 3/1

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hope you’re enjoying the warm weather because over the next few days North Texas will see several changes in advance of a strong cold front arriving overnight on Sunday. The good news? It’s not a washout of a weekend. If fact, the majority of the weekend looks dry. The weather of Friday kicks off with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy south winds — up to 25 mph late in the day. High temperatures will still be unseasonably warm, topping out in the mid 70s. On Saturday expect more of the same with warm, mostly cloudy weather with strong winds. There will be a chance for isolated showers mainly east of Interstate-35E. There will be an elevated fire danger, especially west of the Metroplex. Now to the changes… Sunday will start off warm and windy. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours and strong/severe storms are possible by evening. As of Friday, the greatest severe threat lies northeast of DFW — along the Red River. Things should be dry by daybreak on Monday. The afternoon will be chilly with temperatures only climbing into the 50s.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO