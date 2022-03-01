ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Where the f**k am I”: Former Divas Champion Paige is not impressed with WWE 2K22

By Sanchit Chandalia
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaige is often considered to be one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time. Currently a retired professional wrestler, she had kicked off her career way back when she was just 13. Her career had began while performing for her own family’s wrestling promotion. The former Divas Champion was...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Addresses Possible Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Having wrestled Stone...
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match. Due to...
WWE
Popculture

Randy Orton Was Reportedly 'Unable to Move' After Tough 'WWE Raw' Spot

WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was "initially unable to move." The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.
WWE
Financial World

Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania 38?

In the episode of Friday Night SmackDown, we saw Sasha Banks who came back to the ring, who had not been seen for a few weeks following the Royal Rumble. Sasha faced and defeated Shotzi, who also returned after a break due to some lower back pain that also prevented her from standing and walking, as she said in an interview recently, with Naomi sitting down.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Updates On WWE Stars Possibly Returning For WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

In January of 2022, John Cena spoke with Ellen DeGeneres and said the following about a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 38…. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to make Wrestlemania. I will tell you and everybody else out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paige And WWE Hall Of Famer Upset Over WWE 2K22 Snub

In the aftermath of Monday’s WWE 2K22 roster reveal, Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Medusa) have called out WWE for snubbing them from the upcoming videogame. Paige tweeted @WWEgames with the message “where tf am I?”. Later, Paige would also ask WWE why reigning Women’s...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Comments On Vince McMahon Possibly Wrestling Again

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about some of the news swirling around WWE on the Road to WrestleMania. Bischoff opened the show giving his opinion on the news of Cesaro leaving WWE and why he believes AEW might be too crowded for the Swiss Superman.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss To Miss WrestleMania 38?, WWE Return Updates On Asuka And Bayley

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Full WWE 2K22 Roster With Superstar Ratings Revealed

On Monday, 2K Sports revealed the entire roster for the upcoming WWE 2K22 videogame. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (95) and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (94) are the two highest-rated Superstars in the game. Other Superstars with a 90+ rating include AJ Styles (91), Asuka (90), RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (92), Bobby Lashley (91) and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (90), among several others.
WWE
Financial World

Hulk Hogan: "No interest in fighting Brock Lesnar"

Hulk Hogan is convinced he would end up in a wheelchair if he wrestled Brock Lesnar again this 2022. Hogan lost in a match to Brock in 2002, after struggling for just 10 minutes, when the current WWE champion was at the start. of his path in the wrestling federation...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Bianca Belair Nails Becky Lynch With Seven Braid Whips

Becky Lynch took multiple shots to the stomach during a six-woman tag team match on this week's Monday Night Raw. The bout saw Lynch team with Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to face Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. Lynch repeatedly attacked Belair's braid throughout the match, which finally resulted in "The EST" grabbing her braid out of Lynch's hands and whacking her with it seven times. Lynch scurried away and showed off the welts from the entrance ramp, leaving Belair in the ring to nail A.S.H. with the KOD and win.
WWE

