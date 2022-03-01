ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rafael Nadal’s outfit for the 2022 Indian Wells Masters revealed

By Varsha Srikumar
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year was a big one for the Spaniard tennis player Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard created history by winning the record-breaking 21st grand slam in the 2022 Australian Open, overtaking both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. On 27 February, Nadal seized his third title of the year, the ATP Acapulco Open...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Serena and Venus on why freedom is an integral part of their legacy

Venus Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1994. Her sister Serena followed her in 1995. That is more than 20 years of Williams sisters not only dominating the world of tennis but also starring as main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm and an interior design company. Venus is now 41, Serena is 40, and neither has yet retired – a rare two-decade streak of physical authority for any athlete. This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary. It is the stuff of movies, and, indeed, this past year Venus and Serena executive-produced King Richard, a film that tells the story of their early years through the lens of the fierce love of their father, played by Will Smith.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Maria Sharapova
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal aims at Novak Djokovic record

It is not easy for athletes of all disciplines to manage their first seasonal commitments in the best way. The path that leads to the debut in the new tennis year, in particular, is characterized by unknowns and doubts that only training and sweat can dissipate. After the foot injury...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells Masters#Spaniard#The Atp Acapulco Open#Atp#Serbian#The Indian Wells After
Tennis World Usa

When Stefanos Tsitsipas joked about Rafael Nadal's 150 Roland Garros titles

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been among the best players on the ATP Tour in the last couple of years. The Greek claimed the 2019 ATP Finals crown and secured the first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo last year. With momentum on his side, Tsitsipas faced Rafael Nadal in the Barcelona Open final, hoping to challenge the king of clay on his favorite surface and prevent him from winning another Roland Garros crown after conquering it '150 times.'
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal admits: 'It's a lottery'

Rafael Nadal claimed the fourth Acapulco crown last week and remained perfect in 2022 after winning all 15 matches on the Tour. Nadal scored his fifth victory over Daniil Medvedev in six encounters in the semi-final, beating the Russian 6-3, 6-3 in two hours to advance into the fifth final in Mexico.
LOTTERY
Financial World

Novak Djokovic splits with Marian Vajda!

In the last hours, the umpteenth surprising news of this 2022 has arrived about Novak Djokovic. This was communicated on Tennis Majors by the Balkan journalist Sasà Ozmo, a character very close to the Serbian champion's clan. Marian Vajda, historic coach of the tennis player, in recent years paired...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Murray, Kenin handed wild cards for Indian Wells

LOS ANGELES, March 1 (Reuters) - Andy Murray and Sofia Kenin have been handed wild cards for this month's Indian Wells tournament, organizers said on Tuesday. The BNP Paribas Open Twitter page posted a photo of the pair with the caption: "Here they come." Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, whose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tennis World Usa

Fabio Fognini explains his Davis Cup absence

Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini explained his absence from the Italian Davis Cup team as he revealed he pulled his calf at the Rio Open. Fognini, ranked at No. 38 in the world, enjoyed a strong run in Rio de Janeiro despite contracting a calf injury in the quarterfinal. In...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Stan Wawrinka hints where he might make his comeback

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has hinted that we could see him back in action at the Monte Carlo Masters. Over the weekend, Wawrinka posted a photo on Instagram from the Monte Carlo tennis club. "Soon," Wawrinka wrote along with a tennis ball emoji and a fire emoji. Wawrinka,...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy