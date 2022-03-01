ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounds of the Game: Watch 27 minutes of new footage from Rams' Super Bowl win

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Super Bowl LVI is somehow more than two weeks in the rearview mirror already but the Los Angeles Rams have kept the content from that thrilling game flowing. This week, they released a new “Sounds of the Game” video, which includes 27 minutes of footage with exclusive audio from the Rams’ win.

It includes things like Eric Weddle’s pre-game chat with Odell Beckham Jr., Matthew Stafford getting the offense going in the huddle and Jalen Ramsey being stunned by the no-call on Tee Higgins’ 75-yard touchdown.

It also gives fans a look at how devastating Beckham’s knee injury was with immediate reactions from Stafford, McVay and Dont’e Deayon.

Stafford revealed that on his interception that was intended for Ben Skowronek, he couldn’t hold the ball any longer and he tried to keep it low to be safe, but the receiver just couldn’t hold on.

The entire video is a great way to relive the Super Bowl, showing exactly what goes on throughout a game with this magnitude. Of course, the celebration afterwards is equally great, if not better than the moments during the game.

